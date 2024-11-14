Hoka Black Friday fitness deals — 17 deals on running shoes, apparel and more from just $12

The Black Friday deals are always a great time to shop for deals on Hoka’s running shoes and apparel, and this year is no different. We’ve been scouring the sales to find the best Hoka Black Friday deals and we’ve not been disappointed, with some of the best running shoes we’ve tested being included in the sales already.

Along with Hoka's own sale, we've checked third-party retailers for the biggest and best Hoka Black Friday deals. With both shoes and apparel the deal will only last as long as they have your size, so don’t delay in checking out the discounts below.

The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals

Apparel

Hoka Performance Hat: was $24 now $19 at HOKA US Keep your cool in the sun with this lightweight hat, which absorbs a lot of sweat and keeps the sun out of eyes. It's ideal for fast workouts and even races, and has an adjustable fit thanks to the toggle at the back.

Hoka Airolite Arm Sleeves: was $32 now $19 at HOKA US The red color of these lightweight arm sleeves is reduced to $19 in the Hoka sale, with several sizes still available. Arm sleeves are perfect for hard workouts and races when you want to stay warm without putting on a heavy long-sleeved top.

Hoka Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 at HOKA US This handy hip pack allows you to carry everything you need on your runs without having to wear a backpack. It can take a phone along with other essentials plus your nutrition, and two colors are still available in the sale.

Shoes

Hoka Ora Recovery Slides: was $60 now $35 at REI.com Slip a set of these comfortable slides on after your runs and your feet will thank you. Several colors and a wide range of sizes are available in the REI sale, with the cheapest being the purple, raspberry and papaya slides.

Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 at HOKA US Only one color of the men's Challenger 7 is left available in the Hoka sale, but most sizes are still going so it's worth grabbing fast if you can. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain running shoe that's comfortable on both road and light trail runs.

Hoka Transport: was $150 now $119 at HOKA US The stylish Transport is a walking shoe that has a comfortable midsole as well as a Vibram outsole to ensure reliable grip if you take it off-road. The women's and men's Transport are both available in the sale, with a wide range of sizes still going.