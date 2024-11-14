Hoka Black Friday fitness deals — 17 deals on running shoes, apparel and more from just $12

Deals
By
published

Don't miss these discounts on Hoka kit

Hoka BF deals
(Image credit: Hoka)
Jump to:

The Black Friday deals are always a great time to shop for deals on Hoka’s running shoes and apparel, and this year is no different. We’ve been scouring the sales to find the best Hoka Black Friday deals and we’ve not been disappointed, with some of the best running shoes we’ve tested being included in the sales already.

Along with Hoka's own sale, we've checked third-party retailers for the biggest and best Hoka Black Friday deals. With both shoes and apparel the deal will only last as long as they have your size, so don’t delay in checking out the discounts below.

Hoka Deals - Quick links

The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals

Apparel

Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock
Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 at HOKA US

It's always hard to say no to a great set of running socks in the sales, and the Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the cheapest being just $9.

View Deal
Hoka Logo Visor
Hoka Logo Visor: was $22 now $14 at HOKA US

Keep the sun out of your eyes while your hair flies free with this eye-catching Hoka visor. It's available in orange and pink, with a range of sizes still going in the Hoka sale.

View Deal
Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Beanie
Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19 at HOKA US

Hoka's ColdSnap Beanie is perfect for the colder months ahead. It has a ponytail-friendly design and covers the ears to keep them snug on the run. It's also breathable enough that your head won't get too hot as you get into your run.

View Deal
Hoka Performance Hat
Hoka Performance Hat: was $24 now $19 at HOKA US

Keep your cool in the sun with this lightweight hat, which absorbs a lot of sweat and keeps the sun out of eyes. It's ideal for fast workouts and even races, and has an adjustable fit thanks to the toggle at the back.

View Deal
Hoka Airolite Run Gloves
Hoka Airolite Run Gloves: was $34 now $19 at HOKA US

These lightweight gloves will keep your hands warm during your runs and have a clever pouch pocket you can use to store keys. Silicone pads allow you to hold and use your phone mid-workout without having to take the gloves off.

View Deal
Hoka Airolite Arm Sleeves
Hoka Airolite Arm Sleeves: was $32 now $19 at HOKA US

The red color of these lightweight arm sleeves is reduced to $19 in the Hoka sale, with several sizes still available. Arm sleeves are perfect for hard workouts and races when you want to stay warm without putting on a heavy long-sleeved top.

View Deal
Hoka Sunrise Gpx LS Tee
Hoka Sunrise Gpx LS Tee: was $46 now $29 at HOKA US

This unisex tee is part of Hoka's lifestyle range and has a comfortable fit and a bright design on the back. The largest sizes have sold out, but you can still get the tee in XS-M sizes.

View Deal
Hoka Women's Global Singlet
Hoka Women's Global Singlet: was $65 now $39 at runningwarehouse.com

This bright singlet is perfect for racing or training runs in hot weather. You can also get the Hoka Global Crop for just $19 in the sale if you prefer, though only the XS size is left.

View Deal
Hoka Hip Pack 2.5L
Hoka Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 at HOKA US

This handy hip pack allows you to carry everything you need on your runs without having to wear a backpack. It can take a phone along with other essentials plus your nutrition, and two colors are still available in the sale.

View Deal
Hoka Outseeker Down Jacket
Hoka Outseeker Down Jacket: was $258 now $154 at HOKA US

Hoka has cut the price of the women's and men's Outseeker Down Jacket by over $100, and $154 is a steal for a warm but lightweight down jacket like this. It packs down into an internal pocket and is great for hiking as well as lifestyle use.

View Deal

Shoes

Hoka Ora Recovery Slides
Hoka Ora Recovery Slides: was $60 now $35 at REI.com

Slip a set of these comfortable slides on after your runs and your feet will thank you. Several colors and a wide range of sizes are available in the REI sale, with the cheapest being the purple, raspberry and papaya slides.

View Deal
Hoka Challenger 7
Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 at HOKA US

Only one color of the men's Challenger 7 is left available in the Hoka sale, but most sizes are still going so it's worth grabbing fast if you can. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain running shoe that's comfortable on both road and light trail runs.

View Deal
Hoka Arahi 7
Hoka Arahi 7: was $145 now $115 at HOKA US

The Arahi 7 stability shoe offers extra support for runners who overpronate thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable, and the men’s shoe is also available in the sale.

View Deal
Hoka Transport
Hoka Transport: was $150 now $119 at HOKA US

The stylish Transport is a walking shoe that has a comfortable midsole as well as a Vibram outsole to ensure reliable grip if you take it off-road. The women's and men's Transport are both available in the sale, with a wide range of sizes still going.

View Deal
Hoka Bondi 8
Hoka Bondi 8: was $165 now $131 at HOKA US

The Hoka Bondi 8 is a very cushioned and protective running shoe that's a good pick for new runners in particular. The women's and men's Bondi 8 are both reduced in a wide range of colors and sizes, so you're sure to find one that suits you in the sale.

View Deal
Hoka Clifton LS
Hoka Clifton LS: was $175 now $139 at HOKA US

The Clifton LS is the lifestyle version of the popular Hoka Clifton running shoe. The pebbled leather and textured suede upper give it a stylish look and comfortable feel, and there are white and earth-colored versions of the shoe reduced in the Hoka sale.

View Deal
Hoka Tecton X2
Hoka Tecton X2: was $225 now $180 at HOKA US

The Tecton X2 is a carbon plate running shoe built to help you run your fastest races on the trails. It's a lightweight but protective shoe that's ideal for ultramarathons in particular. One color of the men's shoe is reduced in the sale, while four colors of the women's are available.

View Deal
Nick Harris-Fry
Nick Harris-Fry
Senior Writer

Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.

Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.

Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.