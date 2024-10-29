This pillow-top mattress topper is always 25% off — here's why it's still the best deal

The ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper is a pillow-top bed topper designed to add plushness and support to any mattress in need of a comfort boost. You can always save 25% on the Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper at ViscoSoft, with a queen down to $199.95 (was $254.95), but it's still the one of the best evergreen sales you'll find online.

Even this year's best mattresses can potentially benefit from a bed topper, and the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux is one of the best mattress toppers of 2024 for adding luxe comfort to any bed. With a thick foam base for supportive pressure relief and a pillow top for sumptuous cushioning, the Hybrid Lux can soften even the firmest of mattresses.

While we're expecting to see a lot of Black Friday mattress topper sales next month, this ViscoSoft deal is a safe sale to shop right now — we rarely ever see a bigger discount on this topper. Whenever you buy, you'll always get a 90-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a five year warranty, too.

ViscoSoft 4" Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper

Was: From $224.95

Now: From $199.95

Saving: Up to $105 at ViscoSoft Summary: We tested the 4" version of the Hybrid Lux for our ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review (a 3" version is also available) and found that the topper's luxurious two-tier design delivers a cushioning yet supportive sleep surface. Although not billed as a cooling bed topper, the down-alternative pillow-top is breathable while the gel-infused memory foam beneath minimizes heat retention. Its motion isolation is also very good, and our testers were pleased that the pillow-top layer is removable and machine-washable. One minor complaint is that the anti-slip design could have been better, but otherwise this lux mattress topper offers a dreamy night's sleep. Benefits: 90-day money back guarantee | Free delivery | 5-year warranty Summary: An evergreen deal means that you'll always find this topper with a 25% price drop. The only time we've ever seen a bigger saving at ViscoSoft was during Cyber Monday last year when they took 30% off the Active Cooling Copper Topper. You can wait around and hope that deal appears again, but if you want extra comfort as soon as possible, this is still a saving worth shopping.

Are mattress toppers any good?

Mattress toppers are a great investment as long as you choose the right one for both your mattress and your sleep style. The best memory foam mattresses are great for adding pressure relief to any bed as they provide a thick slab of foam that's usually between 2" to 4" tall. (Anything taller will be too squidgy while anything shorter will have no impact on your mattress.)

All-foam toppers tend to last around five years, but you can opt for a more expensive latex bed topper, which will have increased durability of around 10 to 15 years and provide a breathable, natural sleep surface. Stay away from mattress toppers that are down-alternative only, as these are too thin to have any impact. If you like the feel of feather and down toppers, however, opt for a foam-and-down hybrid topper, like the Hybrid Lux above.