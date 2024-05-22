Quick! Lucid's best cooling mattress topper drops to just $35 ahead of Memorial Day sales

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper is perfect for cooling down your bed on a budget, and it's now even cheaper thanks to Lucid's new flash deal ahead of the Memorial Day sales. Today only, you can get 30% off the Gel Memory Foam Topper at Lucid, with a queen down to just $49 (discount is automatically applied to cart).

This summer, even some of the best mattresses will need some extra temperature regulation, and a cooling bed topper is a quick, cost-effective way to do this. This is especially true for the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper, the best cheap mattress topper we've ever tested thanks to its cooling properties and plushness.

The cooling bed topper comes with a 30-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 3-year warranty. The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper is rarely discounted, so this 30% off flash deal is one you don't want to miss ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper:

Was: $49.99

Now: from $34.99

Saving: up to $36 at Lucid Mattress

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper is one of the best mattress toppers for hot sleepers on a tight budget. With three customizable height options (2", 3" or 4"), the mattress topper offers generous thickness and plushness. When sleeping on this topper for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review, our testers were impressed with its ventilated design that added some great temperature regulation. They also felt it to be one of the best memory foam mattress toppers for side sleepers who need cushioning pressure relief around their shoulders, hips, and knees, but some stomach and back sleepers may find it too soft. However, you'll get 30 nights to find out if it's right for you. Benefits: Free shipping | 30-night sleep trial| 3-year warranty Price History: This cooling topper is rarely on sale at Lucid mattress, and when it is, it's usually gone in a flash. While you can occasionally find it on sale at Amazon, it does not include the 30-night sleep trial.

Do mattress toppers work?

To make any impact on your mattress, a bed topper needs to be between 2" and 4" thick. If a topper is thinner than 2", it will be ineffective. If a bed topper is thicker than 4", it will feel too squishy.

For a cooling mattress topper to work, it needs to have some cooling technology, such as gel-infused foam or a heat-dissipating cover. Most mattress toppers feature some cooling properties and are available in different thickness options, you can even find them in some of the best cheap mattress toppers under $50.