I'm a sleep writer and Birch has the best Presidents' Day organic mattress sale yet

My role as a mattress writer at Tom's Guide involves tracking this year's Presidents' Day sales, and I’ve found the perfect deal for hot sleepers want an organic mattress for less. As of today you can save up to $624 on a Birch Natural Mattress at Birch Living, with the price of a queen size reduced to $1,592.80 (was $2,123.80). Plus, you'll get two free organic pillows to boost your value for money.

Birch Living makes some of the best mattresses of 2024 and the Natural Mattress was well-received by our testing panel. The main material used to make the mattress is natural latex, a durable material with anti-bacterial and anti-mold properties. I think the Birch Natural is an excellent choice for hot sleepers thanks to its natural cooling properties, while bouncier support ensures that combination sleepers (who change positions during sleep) can move easily in bed.

This 25% off deal from Birch Living is usually rolled out during big holiday events, with the usual discount being 20% off, so I think it's definitely worth taking advantage of when it comes around. Plus, you'll get 100-night seep trial, a 25-year warranty, and free shipping. That's great value for money in the Presidents' Day mattress sales.

Birch Natural Mattress by Birch Living

Was: from $1,498.80

Now: from $1,124.10

Saving: up to $624.70 at Birch Living Summary: The Birch Natural Mattress is one of the best organic mattresses in America right now. This non-toxic hybrid bed is made from breathable materials including latex, wool, cotton and coils, delivering a cool sleep experience year-round. When testing it for our full Birch Natural mattress review, we found it breathable and supportive. The Birch Natural Mattress is ideal for back, stomach and combination sleepers thanks to its firm yet bouncy support. However while the Birch Natural suits most body weights and sleep positions, it may be a little too firm for side sleepers and those who weigh under 150lbs. Benefits: Free shipping | 100-night trial | 25 year warranty Price History: The evergreen offer at Birch Living is usually 20% off, and this is the discount we saw for their early access Presidents' Day sale. But as of today the eco sleep brand has kickstarted its official Presidents' Day sale with 25% off all mattresses. This deal was last seen in their end-of-year sale in December and the Black Friday mattress sale in November, so I recommend buying it now as I expect prices to rise again after Presidents' Day.

What are the benefits of latex mattresses?

Latex has become a popular material in the mattress industry thanks to its many natural benefits. Firstly, latex mattresses are the most durable kind of bed, lasting up to 20 years. To put this lifespan into perspective, most other types of mattresses last around 8 to 10 years.

Latex is also naturally breathable, so latex beds are great for hot sleepers in need of a cool, dry night's sleep. Talalay latex is the most breathable kind, as it's more porous, but Dunlop latex sleeps naturally cool, too. (For more information about the differences between the two guides, check out my Dunlop vs Talalay latex comparison guide.)

Thanks to their sustainable make-up, latex beds are great for those who are eco-conscious and looking for a cleaner, non-toxic sleep. I also think they're low maintenance, as they don't need to be flipped, and are hypoallergenic and naturally resistant to dust mites.

