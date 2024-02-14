Get a Yogasleep cooling mattress from $519 in new 20% off Presidents' Day sales
Yogasleep is offering 20% off all cooling mattresses and sheets, with deals on hybrid and memory foam beds
Yogasleep might be best know for its huge range of sound machines, including the top-rated Dohm, but as of today you can save 25% off all Yogasleep cooling mattresses and sheets when you used the discount code PRESIDENTS24. That reduces the price of Yogasleep's cheapest memory foam mattress to $519.20, which is competitive and places it in the budget bed market.
When choosing the best mattress for you sleep needs, you'll need to take into account your sleeping position and body weight (in addition to your budget). These two factors alone will affect the type of mattres you pick and the firmness level, and Yogasleep has three different beds for you to choose from: a cooling memory foam, cooling hybrid, and a cooling gel foam mattress. All of them are now 20% off thanks to this new Presidents' Day mattress sale.
We look the like of the queen size Yogabed Cool Hybrid for just $1,119 (saving you $279 off the original price). This mattress is designed to offer plush comfort and firm support, with naturally cooling copper to disipate excess body heat. If you're on a budget, consider the Yogabed Cool Memory Foam mattress that contours to your body for optimal support, spinal alignment and pressure relief. You can get a queen size Cool Hybrid for $759.20 at YogaSleep. All Yogasleep mattresses have a 101 day trial and 10-year warranty.
Yogabed Cool Hybrid Mattress
Was: From $949
Now: From $759.20 at YogaSleep
Summary: The Yogabed Cool combines memory foam and individually wrapped coils, making it the best hybrid mattress choice for back and side sleepers who want the comfort of memory foam but the pressure relieving properties of coils. If you toss and turn a lot at night, then this mattress will help leave you feeling rested thanks to the individual coils offering personalized and responsive support, especially for your shoulders, back, and hips. This medium-firm cooling mattresses should have hot sleepers breathing a sigh of relief as the cooling cover and copper-infused memory foam will help regulate body temperature and leave you feeling cool regardless of what the weather is like outside.
Price History: Yogasleep is celebrating Presidents’ Day with 20% off all mattresses and bedding. This means you can indulge in a queen size Yogabed Cool Hybrid mattress for just $1,119, saving $279 off the original price. Whilst Yogasleep usually has some kind of offer running throughout the year, this 20% deal is pretty good on what is already a reasonably priced mattress. Prices don’t tend to drop below a 20% discount, so if you’ve been thinking about buying a YogaSleep bed, now is the time.
Benefits: 101 day trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping
