Emma's epic 4th of July sale takes 60% off its best-selling hybrid mattress — here's why I'd buy

As a sleep writer, I'm always on the look out for a sale at top-rated sleep brand Emma. Fortunately, I've now found that their best-selling mattress is even cheaper thanks to the brand's 4th of July sale. While it's currently 50% off, you can now save 60% on the Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress at Emma with exclusive code TOM10. This takes a queen to $593 down from $1,139, which saves you $546 and is $67 cheaper than the standard sale.

This year's best mattress guide is full of hybrid mattresses thanks to their designs that combine cushioning comfort with firmer support. The Emma Hybrid Comfort is no exception, mixing ergonomic pocket springs with layers of comforting foam.

Extras include free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a generously long 365-night trial. This is a great offer that you won't want to miss, and an absolute standout of this year's rather lacklustre 4th of July mattress sales.

Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress

Was: From $812

Now: From $368

Saving: Up to $911.90 at Emma with code TOM10



Summary: While we've yet to try this one ourselves, the brand's cheapest all-foam mattress impressed us when testing it out for our Emma Original mattress review. While the Emma Original is all-foam and therefore has a softer feel ideal for lightweight side sleepers, the Hybrid Comfort's ergonomic springs means this hybrid bed is firmer and more suitable for back and stomach sleepers. As Emma's best hybrid mattress and best mattress for stomach sleepers, it's also designed to be cool for hot sleepers, with airflow-enhancing pocket springs and trademarked Breezy Airgocell Foam which dissipates heat and wicks away moisture. Be aware, however, that side sleepers may find this mattress too firm. Price history: The current 60% discount is actually better than Black Friday, which saw Emma take 55% off their mattress. For Memorial Day, they also had a 50% off sale (which is the same as the current price drop if you don't use our exclusive code). Benefits: Free shipping | 10 year warranty | 365 night trial

How long do hybrid mattresses last?

Hybrid mattresses last longer than standard innerspring mattresses, which only last around five to seven years. On the other hand, the best memory foam mattresses tend to be more durable than hybrid mattresses, as they have less components to wear out. Hybrids contain springs and coils which can start to deteriorate quickly and cause creaking and premature sagging.

However, a mattresses' durability can also depend on its quality and design, with a good-quality hybrid from a reputable brand tending to last eight to 10 years on average.