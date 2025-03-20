Quick! This popular WalkingPad treadmill is $96 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

By published

Get ready to walk while you work

Woman walking on the WalkingPad Z1
(Image credit: WalkingPad)

If you’ve been thinking about adding one of the best under-desk treadmills to your home office set-up, I’ve got good news — the discounts have arrived early ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, including on the WalkingPad Z1 treadmill which is down to just $303 at Amazon right now.

As a fitness editor, I’ve tested a lot of under-desk treadmills, and the brand WalkingPad has one major USP — its treadmills can literally be folded away and stowed under a couch or bed. This is a great price for the WalkingPad Z1, which is the brand’s smallest under-desk treadmill.

WalkingPad WalkingPad Z1
WalkingPad WalkingPad Z1: was $399 now $303 at Amazon

The WalkingPad Z1 is discounted right now down to $349, but with an extra $70 off with a coupon to apply at checkout. This brings the brand's smallest and lightest model down to just over $300 ($280 plus tax). It only weighs 23kg, and folds away to 31.5 inches by 5.2 inches to be stowed under your bed or couch. Now is a great time to buy.

View Deal

Compared to some of the more expensive models, like the WalkingPad A1 Pro and WalkingPad C2, the WalkingPad Z1 is smaller and lighter, which is handy if you’re short on space. The Z1 has the same top speed of 6 km/h or 3.75 miles per hour as the more expensive models, and like all walking treadmills, this isn’t designed for running — you’d want one of the best treadmills with handrails for that.

The WalkingPad Z1 uses the same KS fit app to track all of your walks and has a screen that displays your time, speed, distance, steps, and calories as you move. Compared to the brand’s more expensive models, it doesn’t have the Automatic mode, which speeds up the belt depending on where you stand, but I found this pretty clunky to use, so I wouldn’t let it put you off.

It comes with a remote control, which is far easier to use when you do want to pick up the pace. The Z1 is also slightly less powerful than the more expensive models, but again, you probably won’t notice this difference underfoot.

The beauty of an under-desk treadmill is that you can walk as you work, helping you to add movement to your day. My home office doubles as my spare bedroom, and with a baby and a dog in the house, making sure my WalkingPad is folded away when I’m not using it is essential.

This little treadmill isn’t light enough for you to carry around the house (it still weighs in at 23kg), but it is small enough to store under your bed when you’re not using it. It’s a great price on a great little treadmill.

Not for you? Check out the best under-desk treadmills here, and my comparison of the WalkingPad A1 Pro vs WalkingPad C2 vs WalkingPad P1.

Jane McGuire
Jane McGuire
Fitness editor

Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy. 

