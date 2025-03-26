Quick! The famous Stanley Quencher is just $33 in the Amazon Spring Sale

It’s my go-to water bottle, and now it’s on sale

I can’t tell you how many times my friends and family members have sent me memes about my Stanley Quencher, but it’ll always be my go-to water bottle. It comes everywhere with me — from the gym to the hospital when I was giving birth.

And for good reason — it keeps cold water cold for 11 hours, and has an all-important straw, making it easy to drink from. Right now is a great time to invest in a Stanley Quencher, as it’s dropped to just $33 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

You can currently save 25% on the Quencher in several different colorways — from Fuchsia Pink to a beautiful Blue Spruce. The deal is on the 40-ounce bottle, which is still car cup holder compatible, despite its size. Now is a great time to buy, as you don’t often see Stanley cups go on sale.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 : was $45 now $33 at Amazon

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 is on sale in a number of different colors on Amazon right now. The deal is on the 40-ounce bottle, which has a newly designed lid to reduce leaks on the move. The bottle has a lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

As a fitness editor, I don’t need to tell you how important it is to stay hydrated, and investing in one of the best water bottles is an easy way to ensure you’re drinking enough water on the move.

And the Stanley Quencher is one of my favorite bottles. The cleverly designed lid has a rotating cover with three different positions to keep the straw locked in place, as well as a full-cover top to prevent leaks on the move.

The bottle itself is made from 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold for 11 hours. I’ve had my Stanley Quencher for years, and never had an issue with it — it’s even survived drops and knocks and still looks great.

Plus, one of my favorite things about my Stanley is that I can chuck it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. It’s also reduced the number of plastic water bottles I buy, making this purchase good for the planet in more ways than one.

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, or yourself, this is a great buy, at a great price today. Not for you? Check out the best Amazon Spring Day Sales on Tom’s Guide.

Jane McGuire
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy. 

