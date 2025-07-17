Hoka and MAAP's Tecton X2 limited edition collab is here (and it's stunning)

Hoka has announced a limited-edition collaboration with Australian cycling brand, MAAP, merging the world of running and cycling in a version of the Tecton X2. Built for the trails, the Tecton X2 has a carbon fibre plate for a faster heel-toe transition on all terrains.

MAAP has added a “gritty tilt” to the Hoka running shoe, adding pops of neon and reflective elements to the shoe, inspired by MAAP’s technical cycling apparel.

The limited-edition version of the Tecton X2 features a custom upper and MAAP-branded laces, but underneath, it’s the same Hoka shoe you know and love. It’s a fast trail running shoe, best suited for off-road races, giving you a speedy, enjoyable ride.

During testing, we found that the Tecton X2 had reliable traction across all terrains, even when wet. It’s a great shoe, and even though the Tecton X3 has hit the market, the older shoe is considerably cheaper and more stable underfoot.

This collaboration is only available in the one ‘limeade’ colorway, and comes in unisex sizes ranging from a US men’s 4/ women’s 5 to a men’s 14/ women’s 15. It’s available from Hoka and MAAP, and is also in MAAP stores. It costs $230 / £185.

Our teams have come together as genuinely like-minded groups who appreciate the combined art & science that fuels running & cycling in the modern marketplace Thomas Cykana, HOKA

“HOKA & MAAP’s shared competitive spirit for leading endurance sport & the infusion of performance into the everyday makes our partnership as pure as a collab can be. Our teams have come together as genuinely like-minded groups who appreciate the combined art & science that fuels running & cycling in the modern marketplace,” said Thomas Cykana, Senior Director of Global Collaborations at HOKA.

“Both brands confidently deliver cutting-edge innovation and reliable product solutions while offering a fresh and compelling perspective. The Tecton X2 we crafted together is an embodiment of the visionary position we share.”

