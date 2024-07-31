Massive Skechers sale — 17 sneaker and sandal deals I’d shop now starting at $31
Huge savings on sneakers, slip-ons and sandals
Finding a pair of shoes that are stylish, comfortable and affordable is rare — but fortunately, Skechers is a footwear brand that's widely known for designing supportive and comfortable shoes at prices that won't break the bank.
In fact, Skechers is currently hosting a huge sale with deals on sneakers, sandals and slip-ons starting at just $31. In more good news, Amazon is also slashing the prices on select styles of their best-selling Skechers.
Lucky for you, I've scoured the web and put together a list of my favorite Skechers deals. Check out my 17 picks I'd recommend shopping now.
Women's Skechers Deals
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0: was $45 now $36 @ Skechers
Looking for a comfortable and secure summer sandal? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Horizon: was $45 now $36 @ Skechers
Slide into support and comfort with this trendy sandal that features a single band upper and a monochromatic design. The slide offers ultimate cushion and a podiatrist-designed footbed.
Skechers Summits Sneaker: was $59 now from $40 @ Amazon
Score these Skechers sports shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.
Skechers On-the-GO Flex Eden: was $60 now $44 @ Skechers
These stylish and versatile shoes feature a breathable insole, lightweight cushioning and a power mesh upper. They're great for walking, lightweight physical activity and even to just slip on and run some errands.
Skechers D'lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker: was $74 now from $46 @ Amazon
The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $46 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.
Go Walk Flex Kali: was $70 now $59 @ Skechers
One of Skechers' best-sellers, these Go Walk Flex shoes are super comfortable and allow you to just slip them on and hit the road. They are lightweight, have great support and cushioning and are perfect for all types of light workouts.
Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0: was $92 now from $69 @ Amazon
The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.
Go Run 7.0 Interval: was $100 now $79 @ Skechers
This sneaker is the seventh design in the Go Run series, so it must be good! These high performance sneakers feature a lightweight athletic mesh, a lace up front and a pinched heel. The colorful and stylish running shoes was designed with. a breathable insole and high-rebound cushioning.
Men's Skechers Deals
Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Supreme Bosnia Sandal: was $45 now $31 @ Amazon
The ultimate sandals for summer are now on sale at Amazon. They have a super-soft plush memory foam footbed and a comfortable fabric strap. They're popular enough to earn a 4.5 star rating based on nearly 13,000 reviews.
Skechers Go Run Consistent: was $65 now $45 @ Skechers
This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the plush midsole foam, and that all-important arch support. The shoe is discounted to $45 right now, although you’ll need to go through the different colorways to find the best deal in your size.
Skechers Go Walk Max Effort: was $60 now from $48 @ Amazon
The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are 30% off at Amazon right now. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
Skechers 19th Hole Bunker Shot: was $70 now $49 @ Skechers
This sporty Skechers sandal features a genuine leather upper with a cushioned footbed. According to their name, the ultra-comfortable sandals are ideal to slide into after a round of golf or throw on for a casual walk.
Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer: was $70 now from $53 @ Amazon
For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $53 on Amazon right now (there are a few sizes that may be discounted more). The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
Skechers Afterburn: was $64 now from $56 @ Amazon
Snag these incredibly popular shoes on sale from $56 at Amazon featuring a lace-up front, a Skechers Memory Foam insole, Articu-Lyte shock-absorbing midsole, and rubber outsoles for traction. They have a 4.4 star rating based on over 79,000 reviews, with buyers saying they're comfortable and versatile.
Skechers Slip-ins Go Walk Max: was $75 now $59 @ Skechers
Whether you're heading to the beach or out to dinner, these easy going slip ons are perfect for vacation or your everyday routine. They have a heel pillow to keep your foot in place, a breathable mesh upper and a lightweight cushioning.
Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford: was $70 now from $60 @ Amazon
These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.
Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker: was $75 now $65 @ Amazon
Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality.
