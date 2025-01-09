I just tried this 30-minute Pilates workout without equipment — here's what happened to my body

Picking up a pair of dumbbells is an efficient way to tone your whole body, but it’s not your only option. Pilates is an accessible low-impact workout that can strengthen major muscle groups, improve your posture, and increase your range of motion using just your own body weight.

I love a good weight training circuit, but some nagging aches and a full calendar has kept me from my usual regimen. Inspired to try something new, I searched through Instagram and landed on Paola Pilates' full-body workout.

The exercises looked intriguing and different from any other Pilates routine I had tried, so I rolled out my yoga mat and decided to give it a go.

Watch Paola Pilates' 30-minute full-body workout

In addition to a yoga mat, you may also want a rolled up towel to cushion your knees or support your lower back. The workout consists of 10 exercises that are performed anywhere from 6-12 repetitions.

Bird dog crunch, 10 reps each side

Hover knees, alternate leg extension to hips pike, 6 reps

One leg bridge variation, 12 reps

One leg bridge pulse, 12 reps each side

One leg reach, crunch and twist 12 reps

Side hip dip, leg extended, 10 reps

Side plank elbow to knee, 8-10 reps

Side leg reach on elbow, 10 reps plus 10 pulses up to the side

Plank to push up to squat and heel raise, 8 reps

Plank combo with shoulder tap to knee to opposite elbow, 8 reps

Paola suggests doing the movements slowly and mindfully, repeating the entire sequence up to three times. I did two sets with brief rests between each exercise, and that took me around 30 minutes to complete. Here are my observations.

Some of the instructions were confusing

Overall, I really enjoyed this workout, but a few of Paola’s written instructions were a bit hard to follow. On the “one leg bridge variation” she notes to “do exercises 3 to 8 on one side and then on the other side,” and I was initially unsure of what that meant.

Eventually I figured out that it was a cue to do the next 5 exercises of the workout on both sides, but making a note below each individual exercise instead would have been more clear

She also mentions to add “10 pulses up to the side” for the “single leg reach on elbow,” but she never demonstrates that part of the exercise. I assumed that the pulse should be done with an extended leg after performing the full 10 reps, and that was sufficiently challenging.

If you’ve got any hip injuries or considerations, you could also do the pulse with a bent knee.

It reminded me of yoga

Most of the exercises in this workout combine several different Pilates movements into one fluid motion, which helps to keep things interesting for the full half hour. I’ve never been a big yoga fan, but Paola’s routine reminded me of the more enjoyable yoga experiences I’ve had.

It was fun to move through each position while working my whole body, and my Apple Watch confirmed that I got a low-intensity cardio workout too. It’s important to note that while the workout was engaging and fun, it’s best suited for intermediate or advanced fitness levels.

The flow of these movements requires a decent level of base strength, and Paola doesn’t offer any modifications for those who’ve just started out. Beginners should revisit the routine after a few months of consistency.

If you’re a yogi that’s been looking for an introduction to Pilates, this workout could serve as a great bridge between the two practices, especially if you've already been practicing yoga stretches for beginners.

It opened up my lower back

My lower back has given me issues since high school, and managing pain and stiffness has always been an issue. Paola’s workout really helped to open up my lumbar spine in new and effective ways.

This was especially true for the “hover knees alternate leg extension to hips pike” and the “plank to push up to squat and heel raise” exercises.

Both mimic mobility exercises I’ve done in the past, but combining them with some additional movement forced my deep core to kick in and required greater range of motion in the surrounding muscle tissues and joints.

Mobilizing all these structures not only helped my lower back feel better, but improved stiffness in my hips as well. That being said, if you’re dealing with any acute low back pain or injury, I’d speak with a physical therapist, certified personal trainer, or Pilates instructor before attempting this workout.

My core and glutes worked hard

This is definitely a routine that will work the whole body, but my abdominals and glutes worked the hardest. They were also the only part of my body that was sore the next day, although it should always be said that soreness doesn’t indicate a good workout.

Pilates is known for addressing core and glute strength specifically, and nearly all of the exercises in this workout heavily target these muscles, so it makes sense that they’d feel the most affected.

While I certainly felt fatigued by the end, I was able to make it through full sets with good form. Paola’s cue to “move mindfully and at your own pace” was helpful, and taking small rests between each exercise allowed for the perfect amount of recovery.

This is a tough but well-rounded whole body workout, and will require a lot of effort from your abs and glutes. Don’t be afraid to slow your speed or take breaks when necessary.