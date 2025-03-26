Hurry! My go-to Peloton leggings are $25 right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

As a fitness editor, believe me when I say I spend 90% of my life wearing leggings, so I know what I’m looking for when shopping for activewear.

One of my favorite pairs of leggings to wear — whether I’m running, walking the dog, or sitting behind my laptop — is the Peloton Cadent Side-Pocket Leggings, and they have just dropped to $25 on Amazon in the Big Spring Sale.

The Cadent Side-Pocket Leggings won’t go see-through when you squat and lunge, and they have a handy drop-in side pocket that is big enough for your smartphone.

They also have a high waistband, which hugs your stomach as you move and doesn’t bunch up. Now is a great time to buy, as the leggings have a whopping 67% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

When it comes to the best workout leggings, I’ve got a few requirements. I want the leggings to be supportive, yet soft against my skin while being sweat-wicking enough to stop me feeling overly soggy at the end of my workout.

These Peloton leggings tick all the boxes. They’re up there with my lululemon leggings in terms of comfort and the wide waistband keeps everything sucked in as I move.

My pet peeve when it comes to workout leggings is pairs that I can only wear for Pilates or yoga as they go see-through when I squat. This isn’t a problem here, even in lighter colorways, and the drop-in side pocket is a fantastic addition when it comes to stowing my iPhone, gym key card, or gels on the run.

The only downside here is that petite runners and cyclists, like me, might find these leggings a little long. I’m 5 foot 2 and found I had to fold the hem of these leggings up, although this is a universal problem with gym leggings, and it’s not too much of an issue.

I’ve worn these for runs, strength classes, and on the bike, and even sized up and wore them during pregnancy. For $25, you’re getting a fantastic deal — grab it while you can!

