Hurry! My go-to Peloton leggings are $25 right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

That’s a whopping 67% off

a photo of Peloton leggings
(Image credit: Peloton)

As a fitness editor, believe me when I say I spend 90% of my life wearing leggings, so I know what I’m looking for when shopping for activewear.

One of my favorite pairs of leggings to wear — whether I’m running, walking the dog, or sitting behind my laptop — is the Peloton Cadent Side-Pocket Leggings, and they have just dropped to $25 on Amazon in the Big Spring Sale.

Peloton Peloton Cadent Side-Pocket Leggings
Peloton Peloton Cadent Side-Pocket Leggings: was $78 now $18 at Amazon

The Cadent leggings are on sale in this Ice Blue shade, which is perfect for summer. You’ll also find discounts on the leggings in Navy, Purple, and Sage, as well as in Plus-Sizes, although the price might be slightly different.

View Deal

The Cadent Side-Pocket Leggings won’t go see-through when you squat and lunge, and they have a handy drop-in side pocket that is big enough for your smartphone.

They also have a high waistband, which hugs your stomach as you move and doesn’t bunch up. Now is a great time to buy, as the leggings have a whopping 67% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

When it comes to the best workout leggings, I’ve got a few requirements. I want the leggings to be supportive, yet soft against my skin while being sweat-wicking enough to stop me feeling overly soggy at the end of my workout.

These Peloton leggings tick all the boxes. They’re up there with my lululemon leggings in terms of comfort and the wide waistband keeps everything sucked in as I move.

My pet peeve when it comes to workout leggings is pairs that I can only wear for Pilates or yoga as they go see-through when I squat. This isn’t a problem here, even in lighter colorways, and the drop-in side pocket is a fantastic addition when it comes to stowing my iPhone, gym key card, or gels on the run.

The only downside here is that petite runners and cyclists, like me, might find these leggings a little long. I’m 5 foot 2 and found I had to fold the hem of these leggings up, although this is a universal problem with gym leggings, and it’s not too much of an issue.

I’ve worn these for runs, strength classes, and on the bike, and even sized up and wore them during pregnancy. For $25, you’re getting a fantastic deal — grab it while you can!

Not for you? Shop the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on Tom’s Guide here.

See more Wellness Deals
Jane McGuire
Jane McGuire
Fitness editor

Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Fitness
a photo of Peloton leggings
Hurry! My go-to Peloton leggings are $25 right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale
the Saucony Ride 17 running shoe in the Orchid/Silver colorway
I trained for a marathon in this Saucony running shoe and it's now 45% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
a photo of a woman with strong abdominal muscles
Forget the Reformer —5 pilates exercises you can do with just a resistance band
a person with muscular calves running
Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening
a photo of a woman doing a plank outside
I did 70 walking plank push-ups every day for one week — here’s what happened to my upper body
Adidas sneakers in front of a wall
Mega Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 21 deals I’d buy now on sneakers and apparel
Latest in Deals
a photo of Peloton leggings
Hurry! My go-to Peloton leggings are $25 right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale
eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20
Hurry! This top Eufy robot vacuum mop is nearly 50% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
Tineco Floor One Stretch S6
This wet and dry vacuum is an essential part of my weekly cleaning routine — and its price just fell 42% in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man 2 screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
PlayStation just beat Amazon with its epic Spring Sale — here’s 15 PS5 deals I’d buy from $5
KEF product family
Pffft, who needs Amazon? Save big on some of my favorite speakers in the KEF sale
Person using Kiwi Design H4 Boot Battery Head Strap on Meta Quest 3 with Touch controller in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Upgrade your Meta Quest 3 with these Amazon Big Spring VR deals
More about fitness
Woman holding a protein shake with a towel around her shoulders in a light and bright kitchen

Protein may help you sleep better — a nutritional therapist explains how
a photo of a woman with strong abdominal muscles

Forget the Reformer —5 pilates exercises you can do with just a resistance band
(L-R) Ambika Mod as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew in One Day on Netflix

5 Netflix shows I wish I could erase from my memory just to relive them again
See more latest
Most Popular
Tineco Floor One Stretch S6
This wet and dry vacuum is an essential part of my weekly cleaning routine — and its price just fell 42% in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20
Hurry! This top Eufy robot vacuum mop is nearly 50% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man 2 screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
PlayStation just beat Amazon with its epic Spring Sale — here’s 15 PS5 deals I’d buy from $5
KEF product family
Pffft, who needs Amazon? Save big on some of my favorite speakers in the KEF sale
Three gaming laptops
9 gaming laptop deals I recommend as a PC gamer — save now at Amazon, Best Buy and more
Person using Kiwi Design H4 Boot Battery Head Strap on Meta Quest 3 with Touch controller in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Upgrade your Meta Quest 3 with these Amazon Big Spring VR deals
An Eero Pro 7 next to an Eero Max 7 with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 super-fast Wi-Fi 7 router deals I’d buy right now
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon’s spring sale knocks 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 19 outdoor deals I’m shopping now
Ring Video Doorbell shown on door
Ring video doorbell deals are nearly 50% off for Amazon’s Spring Sale
Apple Watch SE shown in a user&#039;s hand on a neon green and grey fabric strap; the background is bright orange
Hurry! The Apple Watch SE is just $169 right now in Amazon Big Spring Sale