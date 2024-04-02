Huge Patagonia apparel sale — 5 deals I’d buy right now starting at $16

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and my allergies are kicking into high gear. This can mean just one thing: spring is here. And with the changing seasons comes an opportunity to grab deeply discounted Patagonia apparel. With hundreds of items from last season marked half-off, here are five deals I'd buy.

One of my favorite accessories for warm and cold weather, the Patagonia UPF Sun Mask is just $16, marked down from $35, and one of my go-to jackets, the Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Fleece is only $98, slashed from $199. Check out more deals, all via Patagonia, below.

Huge Patagonia 50% off sale

Patagonia UPF Sun Mask: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Ffishing-sun-mask%2F195699944527.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $35 now $16 @ Patagonia

This simple (and stylish) accessory has quickly become a core piece of apparel I bring along on all adventures. For cooler days, worn over the face, it provides ample protection from the wind and chill. On hot days, I use it to protect my neck from the sun’s harmful rays. Moisture-wicking, breathable and weighing almost nothing, this could be the best $16 you spend all year.

Patagonia Cotton Crew Sweatshirt: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_26346_color=WAVB&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fregenerative-organic-certified-cotton-crewneck-sweatshirt%2F26346.html%3Fdwvar_26346_color%3DWAVB" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $89 now $43 @ Patagonia

With seven styles to choose from — although, come on, Wavy Blue is the clear winner — there’s a version of this organic unisex crew neck sweatshirt for everyone. It’s also not too heavy, making it a particularly suitable piece for the spring. Relaxed-fitting and chic-looking, it has just enough Patagonia branding to let folks know you have great taste, without turning you into a walking billboard.

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover (men’s): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_25551_color=TGRD&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-lightweight-synchilla-snap-t-fleece-pullover%2F25551.html%3Fdwvar_25551_color%3DTGRD" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $68 @ Patagonia

With the Patagonia Snap-T Pullover Fleece, you get a whopping eight styles to pick from, and this time, I’m hard-put to settle on just one (though Touring Red and Belay Blue stand out). Made from outrageously satiny double-sided Synchilla fleece, this pullover is warm, comfortable and just a little bit retro-looking.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (women’s): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_22955_color=OLBI&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-synchilla-fleece-jacket%2F22955.html%3Fdwvar_22955_color%3DOLBI" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $73 @ Patagonia

While it may not be socially acceptable to drape yourself in velvet, the luxuriously soft Synchilla Fleece Jacket is a fashion-friendly alternative that even <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@officialseinfeldtv/video/7081805137815047467" data-link-merchant="tiktok.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank">George Costanza could (probably) appreciate. Then again, the <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_22975_color=OAT&cgid=web-specials-mens-fleece&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fsynchilla-fleece-cardigan-jacket%2F22975.html%3Fdwvar_22975_color%3DOAT%26cgid%3Dweb-specials-mens-fleece" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" data-link-merchant="tiktok.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Synchilla Fleece Cardigan is maybe more his speed. Either way, this is a lot of jacket for under $75.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Fleece (men’s): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_26215_color=BLYB&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-reversible-shelled-microdini-fleece%2F26215.html%3Fdwvar_26215_color%3DBLYB" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

Who doesn't love two pieces of outerwear for the price of one? On one side of the Microdini, you have plush fleece, the other side is a weather-resistant ripstop nylon shell. Feeling fashionable? Rock the fleece side out. For function, deploy the nylon side. By the way, this is the lowest I’ve ever seen this versatile garment go for, which means this deal likely won't last long.