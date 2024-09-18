Oura Ring 4 just leaked — here’s a look at the new smart ring

The fourth generation of Oura Rings may have leaked thanks to an influencer and an eagled-eyed Redditor.

The leaked image was posted to Snapchat by influencer Chantel Jefferies, who is most known as a DJ and model. Redditor EducationalAd6786 spotted the social media post and grabbed a screenshot.

The screenshotted post shows a hand holding what appears to be an Oura Ring and a caption reading, "New generation Oura ring arrived proud investor."

From our small look, the shown ring appears very similar to the current Oura Ring Horizon model, which is the more expensive, rounder version and one of the best smart rings.

Assuming Jeffries is an investor, it would be weird if the new Oura Ring she got her hands on was the current third-gen smart ring, which has been available since November 2021.

The Reddit poster captured the video Jeffries posted as well, which gives us a better look at the Ring, but it still appears to be a Horizon model.

It does look like the sensors are flush with the ring's interior, in contrast to the slightly raised ones on the Gen-3. These sensors are reminiscent of the optical heart rate sensors found on most fitness trackers, though we can't say for sure now.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Redditor - EducationalAd6787)

Oura is working on the next generation of their smart ring, and it should come in at least two variations, similar to the current Horizon and Heritage models.

Previously leaked images have shown a device that looks similar to the Gen 3 models, though there is speculation the next models will be thinner.

For many, an upgrade feels overdue, but what else can we expect from the company's next ring, and can it keep the ever-growing competition for best Oura Ring alternatives at bay?

We attempted to determine if Jeffries is an investor with Oura, but nothing publicly available indicates that she has a stake in the Finnish company. At best, we found she has invested in various bitcoins, the soda company Poppi, and a rewards company called Lolli. Jeffries has regularly posted images of her wearing an Oura Ring or comments about the fitness tracker across various social channels since at least 2021. So, it's not out of the possibility that she has invested in the company or is, at the very least, a big fan.

More from Tom's Guide