Meet the Sexiest Phone You Can't Get in the US

We're pretty lucky in the U.S. to get all the latest and greatest smartphones first. But one of the coolest new smartphones won't make its way stateside.

Chinese tech company Xiaomi on Monday unveiled the new Mi Mix 2, a high-end flagship handset that tries to bundle as many top-of-the-line features as possible, according to The Verge, which was at the Chinese unveiling event and had some time with the device.

(Image credit: Dan Seifert/The Verge)

First up, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a big, 6-inch screen that covers its face, leaving no room for a physical home button on the front. The Android-based smartphone has a bit of a boxy feel to it and has both an aluminum frame and ceramic backplate, according to The Verge.

Still, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 could be characterized as a device that makes several sacrifices. For instance, the device's front camera is on the bottom, which means you'd need to hold the smartphone upside down to take a selfie. And although it comes with a fingerprint sensor, it sits below a single-lens camera rather than a dual-lens array like you might hope to find in other high-end smartphones.

According to The Verge, the Mi Mix 2 also has a tiny slot for a speaker, which might cause it to sound a little anemic.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 seems to come with a host of high-end features you might find elsewhere. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip inside, and there's 6GB of RAM to help you run resource-intensive apps. A special-edition ceramic model offers 8GB of RAM, according to The Verge. The Mi Mix 2's storage options range from 64GB to 256GB and there's a 3,400mAh battery inside, which should allow for a nice charge all day long.

Taking a cue from Apple's iPhone, the Mi Mix 2 ditches the headphone jack. For faster charging, it uses USB-C, and on the wireless side, you can expect Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone is running Xiaomi's MIUI 9 atop Android Nougat.

According to The Verge, Xiaomi's smartphone won't be sold in the U.S. but will launch initially in China. The base model will ship for $500, while those with more storage will go for $550 and $610. If you're hoping for the special edition ceramic model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, it'll set you back $720.