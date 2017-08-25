Get Vizio's 3.0-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar for $100

Slim and stylish, a soundbar is a simple way to add surround sound without having to run cables through every nook and cranny of your living room.

Best Buy currently offers the Vizio 3.0-Channel Soundbar with Digital Amplifier for $99.99. That's $50 off its list price and $57 under Amazon's price for this soundbar.

The 38-inch soundbar delivers 3.0-channel sound via its three built-in drivers. It can decode DTS and Dolby signals to fill any room with immersive, theater-like sound.

Built-in Bluetooth makes it easy to beam music from your smartphone or tablet to the soundbar. Alternatively, Vizio gave its speaker Google Cast capabilities, so you can also cast your favorite tunes or podcasts from your Google handheld device to the soundbar.

In terms of connectivity, the soundbar has Toslink, RCA, USB, and HDMI connectivity.

It comes with a wall mount bracket and IR remote control.