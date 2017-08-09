Get The Splash-Proof VicTsing Bluetooth Speaker for $14

The VicTsing Bluetooth Speaker is as comfortable at the beach as it is hanging inside your shower stall.

The hockey puck-shaped speaker is designed for on-the-go use and for a limited time you can use coupon code "FYYLBKB5"to drop it to an all-time price low of $13.99.

That's $11 off its retail price and one of the cheapest portable Bluetooth speakers we've seen.

If you're not familiar with VicTsing, you can rest assured that the speaker won't disappoint. In our hands-on test, we found that it delivered big sound with more treble and midrange than most budget speakers in this price range. It even boasted a little bass, which is rare for low-cost speakers.

The speaker is certified IPX4, which means it can handle the direct spray of a shower head or the occasional pool splash without skipping a beat.

The 5-watt speaker also supports A2DP and features a built-in mic, which lets you take calls hands-free.

It's rated as having a 6-hour battery life at 70 percent of its maximum volume.