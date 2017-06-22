Steam's Summer Sale Includes Lowest Price Ever for Steam Link

Steam's Summer Sale isn't just about the games. Not one to be outdone, Amazon is offering the Steam Link for an all-time low of $15.

That's $34 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Steam Link.

The set-top box brings your entire Steam collection to your living room HDTV, without requiring you to setup your gaming rig in the living room.

The tiny box decodes compressed 1080p, 60fps video sent from your PC over your Wi-Fi network to your HDTV. Its performance relies on your gaming PC's hardware, as well as the quality of your Wi-Fi network.

Amazon has also discounted the Steam Controller down to $34.99, which is $15 off its list price. The controller features dual touch pads with haptic feedback, a D-pad, dual-stage triggers, and full customizable control schemes. Alternatively, you can use your PS4 controller or other gaming controller to play Steam games.

At $15, theSteam Link won't last long, so we recommend jumping on this deal sooner rather than later.