Meet the Wild Dual-Screen 5G Phone From the Future

If you could get your hands on what promises to be one of the most advanced and ridiculously expensive smartphones on the market, would you buy it?

That's a question Turing Robotics is hoping you'll say "yes" to. The company this week revealed its plans to launch a new handset in 2020 it's calling the Turing HubblePhone. As reported by Digital Trends, it comes with two screens, can swivel and fold, and will sport 5G along with two Qualcomm processors.

Oh, and it will set you back $2,750.



Turing Robotics revealed the device in a video it published to YouTube on Monday (July 30). The video is admittedly dramatic and reveals little, but eventually showcases a phone that comes with a hinge at the middle. On either side of that hinge lives a touchscreen. In its standard "mode," the screen panels are placed against each other and sit flat. But thanks to the hinge, you can rotate the screens up and out, creating a variety of ways to use the device.



At first blush, the handset looks like a flip phone. But since you can swivel the panels to any angle, you can use the screens in any way you see fit. One of the orientations reminds us of a camcorder from the early 2000s.

Turing has also bundled cameras in a variety of places on the device. It has one main camera on the other side of the hinge and on the notch (yes, apparently there are still notches in 2020) there appears to be another camera. The main camera, according to Digital Trends, will deliver a 15x optical zoom. The handset will also come with sophisticated video-editing software built in.



There are a number of ports and buttons on the device. And in an odd twist, there's a wheel of some sort that will be used for, well, something. And although there's no known Snapdragon 855 chip yet, the company told Digital Trends that this handset will have two of those CPUs on board.

Aside from that, look for the Turing HubblePhone to ship with support for augmented reality, mixed reality, and virtual reality to create interesting gaming experiences. And since it won't be out for a while, it's perhaps no surprise that Turing is promising 5G in the device.

Sold on the Turing HubblePhone? Don't get too excited. The device won't be released until June 2020 in the U.S. and will reach Europe in August of that year.