Sprint's $15-a-Month Unlimited Plan Deal Is About to Disappear

If you want to grab Sprint's $15-a-month unlimited data plan, better act quickly. Sprint plans to pull the plug on this limited-time offer at the end of the week.

A Sprint representative confirmed to Tom's Guide that the wireless carrier will end its online-only offer at 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow (June 15). Under the offer, customers could switch over to Sprint from other carriers and get unlimited talk, text and data for $15 a month. USA Today first reported that Sprint's promotion was drawing to a close tomorrow due to high demand.

You can certainly understand why people jumped at the chance to pay $15 a month for their unlimited cell phone plan. An unlimited data plan at Sprint normally costs $60 for a single line and $40 for a second. If you take advantage of Sprint's reduced pricing, though, you'd pay $30 for those two lines instead of $100. And that pricing also compares favorably to both T-Mobile and Verizon, which charge $120 and $130, respectively for two lines of unlimited data.



Still, Sprint's $15 Unlimited Kickstart promotion came with some catches. Sprint's regular unlimited plan lets you stream HD quality video; the $15 plan throttled video streaming to 480p resolution. Unlimited Kickstart also puts tighter restrictions on music and game streaming and you don't get any hotspot data or a complimentary Hulu subscription.

If you don't mind the lower resolution streaming video or having your music and game speeds slowed to 500 Kbps and 2 Mbps, respectively, though, paying $15 a month for unlimited data is a tough price to beat. Just be aware that the clock is ticking on Sprint's big offer.

Unlimited Kickstart isn't Sprint's only promotion aimed at switchers. The carrier continues to dangle a year of free unlimited data if you switch over from another carrier, though that offer requires you to have an eligible phone to trade in. (The offer is heavily skewed toward enticing Verizon customers to sign up with Sprint.) And the carrier is currently waiving the $30-a-month charge on third, fourth and fifth lines of unlimited data through June 2019, meaning a family of four would pay $100 a month for unlimited data for the next year.