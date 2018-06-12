New Spider-Man Footage Shows All-Star Villain Brawl

The more we see of Sony’s Spider-Man game, the longer the wait until its Sept. 7 release date feels. At its E3 2018 press conference, Sony showed off a thrilling new look at the upcoming open-world superhero adventure featuring an all-star brawl with some of Spidey’s greatest foes.

The new trailer kicked off with Spidey and his pal Yuri Watanabe investigating a disturbance at supervillain prison the Raft, before the two were quickly attacked by Electro. It turns out that the sparky villain let out all of the facility’s prisoners, which was the perfect setup for Spider-Man to show off his slick fighting abilities.

As we’ve seen in previous trailers, combat in Spider-Man looks like a more springy version of the Batman Arkham games. Spider-Man can rack up big melee strings, knock enemies in the air and perform web combos, and web up huge chunks of enemies at a time to pin them to the ground. You’ll also be able to use environmental objects to your advantage, as we saw when Spidey took an enemies shield and quickly swung it around to knock over his foes like bowling pins.

MORE: Sony E3 Recap: The Last of Us 2, Spider-Man and More



As Spider-Man progressed through the Raft, he ran into a full rogues gallery of classic villains, including Scorpion, Rhino and Vulture. But the focus quickly came back to Electro in an absolutely stunning chase scene in which Spidey swung his way through a crumbling Raft while dodging huge bolts of lighting at the last possible second.

This chase gave way to a huge helipad battle against the whole crew, and Spider-Man was losing pretty badly. After his beatdown, Spider-Man looked up, said something along the lines of, “it’s you?” just before the trailer went dark.

Will Spidey be saved by a mystery ally? We’ll find out when Spider-Man hits PS4 on Sept. 7.