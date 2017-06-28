Sony's a500 Mirrorless Camera Bundle Now Just $379

Sony's mirrorless cameras are among the best in the industry. Its a6000, for instance, is currently our favorite mirrorless camera.

However, if the a6000's $599 price tag is keeping you at bay, B&H Photo Video is currently offering the Sony a5000 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens for $379.

By comparison, both Amazon and Best Buy offer the a5000 for $498, which makes B&H's price not only the the best current a5000 deal, but also one of the cheapest mirrorless camera bundles you can find.

Think of the a5000 as the a6000's and a5100's smaller, entry-level brother. In terms of hardware, the a5000 packs a 20-meagpixel APS-C CMOS sensor, supports ISO settings from 100 to 1600, features a 3-inch tilting screen, and supports 4fps continuous shooting. It also has built-in wireless and can capture 1080p video.

The a5000's replacement, the $498 a5100, uses the same sensor and bumps the MP count to 24, supports ISO settings up to 25600, and can shoot 6fps. However, it'll also cost you $119 more.

That makes the a5000 among the most affordable mirrorless cameras you can find at a mere $379.