Smartphone Madness 2016: Pick the Mobile Phone Champ

For most people, March means wall-to-wall basketball as colleges across the country take to the hardcourt to crown a national champion. Around these parts, we do the same with smartphones. Our annual Smartphone Madness contest pits the top mobile devices against each other in a bracket-busting showdown. And for the seventh consecutive year, you're going to decide which smartphone is the champion of champions.

(Image credit: Nick Bush / Tom's Guide)

Like the NCAA basketball tournament, our contest has reached the final showdown, as the BlackBerry Priv faces off against the Alcatel Idol 4 and 4s in the finals. You can cast your vote for your favorite smartphone here through Wednesday, April 6.



And when you vote to decide the champion smartphone, you'll have the chance to win, too. We're giving away the winning smartphone to one lucky voter who participates in the final round. You can find the contest rules here before you vote for your favorite.



Here's a look back at how we reached this point, starting with the Final Four.

And here's a recap of the quarterfinals.



Finally, here's a look back at the first round match-ups:

Which phone will earn your vote? Did your favorite device get snubbed by our selection committee? Let us hear about it in the forums.