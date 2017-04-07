Samsung's 55-inch 4K TV Just Dropped $248

AV fans rejoice: You can finally buy a curved 4K HDTV for comfortably under a grand. In fact, Samsung's curved beauty is selling for $799.99, which is $200 under the manufacturer's direct price.

The 55-inch Samsung UN55KU6600 was originally released in 2016, so it packs many of the enthusiast-level features you'd expect from a recent high-end 4K TV, including Samsung Smart Hub, which lets you stream content from your favorite apps and HDR support. The Samsung UN55KU6600 also has an upscaling picture engine to make lower resolution movies look sharper.

According to ratings, the TV's curves cause it to have a somewhat narrow viewing angle, which diminishes the picture quality when viewed from the side. That said, this probably isn't the TV you want hanging from your wall when you invite your friends over for the big game. Otherwise, if the majority of your TV-viewing experiences consist of you lying on the couch in front of the TV, then this set's curves can actually create a more immersive viewing experience.

Amazon's price cut has no expiration date, so now's the time to pull the trigger if you're in search of a new TV.



