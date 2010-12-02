Samsung's 3D TV Can Wrap around Corners

Depending on your point of view, 3-D TVs are either the next generation of home entertainment or a ridiculously superficial gimmick designed to steal our money. It doesn't help the former that despite all the tech that goes in to project those in-depth images, you still need a pair of old-school 3-D glasses.

Well, if you've already spent your hard-earned money on that brand-spanking new viewing experience, prepare to get disappointed. Samsung is already working on a version of 3-D using OLEDs, which are just like regular LEDs, except they're organic, and they bend. What does that mean to you? How about a TV that can fold around a corner wall, and still give you a fullblown 3-D experience?

Of course, the technology is nowhere near complete. All we have right now are conceptual designs. Hey, looks like you get to keep your expensive television set after all, at least for a few more years.

