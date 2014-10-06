Samsung Gear VR May Arrive in Dec. for $200

Samsung only recently took the lid off of its Gear VR virtual reality headset, and it looks like the device could be out in time for the holidays. According to a new report, Samsung's wearable Galaxy Note 4 companion may arrive in early December for around $200.

This information comes by way of G for Games, which got its hands on an alleged internal customer service document from Samsung. G for Games reports that the document's purpose is to give retail employees pertinent product information ahead of the Gear VR's launch, and lists the headset as having a South Korean release date of Dec. 1 at the U.S. equivalent of about $187.

While we don't know if this timeframe and price applies to the states (or is even real at all), it wouldn't be a surprise to see the new accessory arrive before year's end. The Gear VR requires a Galaxy Note 4 smartphone, which launches in the U.S. on Oct. 17. Perhaps Samsung wants to give Galaxy fans a few months to adopt its new phablet before launching its Gear VR companion.

Originally unveiled during Samsung's worldwide Unpacked event in September, the Gear VR is a virtual reality headset that uses the Galaxy Note 4 as its display. Developed alongside Oculus VR, the headset provides a 360-degree field of view for playing immersive games and experiencing virtual concerts and tours. We were impressed with the Gear VR during our early hands-on session, which allowed us to jump into the front row of a Coldplay concert and enter the Marvel Universe to tour Avengers Mansion.

If the Gear VR's purported cost is accurate, you'll likely be paying upwards of $500 for the Note 4 and Gear VR. Paying $200 for what could be a content-rich VR experience doesn't seem so bad if you plan on getting a Note 4 anyway, but the true value will really depend on the content and apps available.

