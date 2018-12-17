First Alleged Galaxy S10 Prototype Spotted in the Wild

New leaks have given us additional clues about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 — and possibly even our first look at the device itself in the wild.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We may have even gotten our first look at one of the S10 prototypes in the flesh, courtesy of a Korean Twitter user and WCCFTech. The image shared purportedly depicts an S10 used in public, going by the handset's lack of significant bezels and what appears to be a front-facing camera cutout in the top-right corner of the screen.

However, the blurry and out-of-focus nature of the shot calls the legitimacy of the post into question — so it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

(Image credit: @inss0317 on Twitter)

A tweet from notorious Samsung leaker Ice Universe shows us a screen protector intended for the Galaxy S10.

Crucially, the picture shows us the size of the S10's camera. We're looking at a "hole-punch" camera in the top left corner of the screen, rather than an iPhone X-esque notch. As Ice Universe notes, the S10's camera hole is smaller than that of the recent Galaxy A8's.





The size of the film also indicates that this phone will be as small as the earlier Galaxy S8.

This leak, if legitimate, largely confirms what we already suspected about the upcoming phone. Currently, we expect Samsung to release three variants of its S10: 5.8- 6.4- and 6.7-inch sizes. This would mean the smallest entry-level model is around the same size as the S8, which clocks in at 5.86 inches.

The smallest and cheapest S10 model will probably have a flat display, while the largest may carry six cameras and may even support 5G. We also expect at least one of the models to feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smallest "S10 Lite" will start at £669, or around $844.

While we don't yet have an exact release date for the S10, we expect to see it at next year's Mobile World Congress, which takes place in Barcelona in late February.