Samsung Galaxy Note 4 User Guide

Features to Enable and Disable

The Galaxy Note 4 is one of the most powerful, versatile phones ever made, but not all of its best features come enabled out of the box. Depending on what country and carrier you use, key capabilities such as multi window mode may be turned off by default while annoyances like touch sounds will be turned on. Here's a list of key Galaxy Note 4 features to enable and disable.

Disable Touch and Unlock Sounds

By default, the Note 4 makes really annoying "bloop" noises every time you touch the screen or unlock the phone. Disable these touch sounds by navigating to the Sound menu under the Device tab in settings and unchecking Touch Sounds and Unlock Sounds.

Enable Multi Window Mode

One of the Note 4's best features is its ability to show more than one program on the screen at one time. In addition to splitting the screen between two apps, the Note 4 offers a new floating window mode that allows you to resize one or more apps and keep them on top of your work. Unfortunately, your Note 4 might come with Multi Window mode disabled. To turn it back on, swipe down the notification drawer and tap the Multi Window button so that it turns green (if it's already green, don't tap it).

Enable Personalized Word Predictions

Arguably the best virtual keyboard on any phone, the Samsung keyboard on the Note 4 can learn from your typing patterns and offer better suggestions. You don't even have to wait for your phone to learn if you allow the software to look at messages you've typed on social networks or email. To enable personalized predictions:

1. Navigate to Language and Input under the Settings menu's General tab.

2. Tap the gear icon next to Samsung keyboard.

3. Tap Predictive text.

4. Check Personalized data.

5. Tap Learn from Facebook and Log in to your account.

6. Grant permission when prompted for Facebook to share data with the keyboard.

7. Repeat the previous two steps for Gmail, Twitter, SMS messages and Contacts.

Show all Camera Modes

Samsung took a lot of unfair criticism for the "overwhelming" amount of camera modes it included on last year's Galaxy Note 3. So, with the Note 4, the company hid some of the most compelling modes from the main camera menu, forcing users who want to make the most of their phones to either unhide or download and install them. To show all modes on the Galaxy Note 4 camera:

1. Launch the camera app.

2. Tap the mode button.

3. Tap Manage Modes. A list of available modes appears.

4. Check all available modes (or just those you want) and tap Done. All checked modes will now be available.

5. Tap Download.

6. Accept the terms if prompted.

7. Tap on a mode you want to add (ex: Animated photo).

8. Tap the Free button to download.

9. Sign into or create a Samsung account if you're not signed in already.

10. Accept the permissions.

11. Repeat steps 7 through 10 to download all the remaining modes.

Remove Bloatware

While Samsung packs the Note 4 with a lot of useful apps, the device has more than its fair share of bloatware. Depending on which carrier you have, you may find a dozen or more unnecessary programs eating up space with some actively using system resources even if you never open them. To get rid of bloatware:

1. Navigate to the app drawer. You can get there by tapping Apps on the home screen.

2. Select Uninstall/disable apps from the menu. You open the menu by tapping the 3 dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Select an app you want to get rid of.

4. Tap Disable to confirm.

5. Repeat steps 2 to 4 for each bloatware app.

Enable Power Saving Mode

The Note 4 gets pretty good battery life out of the box, enduring for 8 hours and 42 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery test, which involves continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. However, you can do better if you activate the phone's power saving mode, which throttles down the CPU, lowers the brightness and tweaks some other settings to save juice when your battery gets down to 20 percent. To enable power saving mode:

1. Navigate to the Power saving menu under the General tab in settings.

2, Tap Power saving mode.

3. Toggle the switch to On.

You can tweak what settings are cycled down and when, but we recommend that you stick with the defaults. The Note 4 will auto enable the mode at 20 percent and restrict performance by lowering the CPU frequency, dimming the display and disable the touch key lights.

Disable the Home Button as S Voice Launcher

Not content to let you use Google Now's speech recognition, Samsung includes its own S Voice application on the Note 4. Whether you love Samsung's voice assistant, hate it or just never use it, you still lose about half a second each time you hit the home button, because the phone is waiting to see if you double tap the button, a gesture which launches S Voice. To stop the waiting:

1. Launch S Voice. You can find it in the app drawer.

2. Set up S Voice if you've never used it before.

3. Select Settings from the menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

4. Uncheck Open via the home key.

Enable the Remote Control in Your Notification Drawer

Like the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 3 before it, the Note 4 has an infrared port and software that lets you use it as a remote control for your TV, cable box, DVD player or stereo. You can put the basic remote controls in your notification drawer and on your lock screen so you don't even need to open the Smart Remote app the next time you want to change the channel. To put the remote control widget in your drawer and lock screen:

1. Open Smart Remote.

2. Set up the remote control and add devices if you haven't already. You'll be asked to select your cable provider and brand of TV, along with testing to make sure the phone can turn your devices on and off.

3. Select Settings from the menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

4. Toggle on Show remote control on notification panel and Auto display remote control on lock screen.

Disable Animations

Every time you unlock the Note 4, launch the app drawer or open a new program, you see short transitions that are fun to look at, but slow the phone down. To disable animations:

1. Navigate to the Lock screen menu on the Device tab of settings.

2. Tap Unlock effect.

3. Select None and tap Save.

4. Navigate to the About device menu under the General tab in settings.

5. Tap Build number 7 times to enable developer mode.

6. Navigate to the Developer options menu under the General tab in settings.

7. Tap Window animation scale. A menu appears.

8. Set Animation to off.

9. Repeat the previous two steps for Transition animation scale and Animation duration scale.



