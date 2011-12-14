How To: Reset 25 Popular Phones

Hard Vs. Soft

It’s always a good idea to know how to reboot and reset your smartphone. If it ever goes on the fritz and freezes, a simple forced reboot may be all it needs. Or, if you’re planning on returning or selling it, you’ll want to know how to do a factory reset to purge all of your personal information. Here's a great big list of the most popular and highest rated smartphones from recent years, and the instructions for resetting them. But first, some nomenclature.

The Soft Reset:

In the computer world, a soft reset refers to rebooting a device without cycling the power. In the smartphone world, that isn’t the case. A soft reset refers to rebooting the device without resetting any of the options or settings. We’re assuming you already know how to properly reboot your phone, so when we say “Soft Reset,” we mean forcing a reboot such as when the device is frozen.

The Factory Reset:

In smartphones, a factory reset is also known as a hard reset. This is the course of action you take to return your phone to its factory settings, such as when it is continually freezing and a soft reset won’t fix it. It’s also useful for anyone selling or returning their smartphone so that you can erase all of your personal date, but make sure to check the SD and internal storage, too.