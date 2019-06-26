Pre-Prime Day Deal: $75 Off Circle with Disney Internet Filter

Enforcing an Internet curfew in a household full of kids is no easy task. Enter Circle with Disney, a smart gadget that manages all of the connected devices on your Wi-Fi network.

For a limited time, Amazon has the first generation Circle with Disney on sale for $23.99. That's a whopping $75 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this device. Needless to say, it's not likely to get noticeably cheaper during Amazon Prime Day.

Circle manages your home's Wi-Fi connected devices and lets you set daily time limits on apps and time spent online. It's a great way to monitor the amount of time a child spends on sites like Facebook, Instagram, or any other site.

You can also filter online content, customize it for individual family members, and even pause the Internet from your iOS or Android device.

In our Circle with Disney review, we were impressed with its curfew features and liked that you can create age-appropriate profiles. We didn't love that the Circle landing page is Disney-branded, but that shouldn't be a deal breaker.

Among the restrictions you can impose on devices through Circle, the most effective is setting curfews for each family member. For instance, you can have Circle cut Internet access to your child when its bedtime. You can even set a time for when they're allowed back on a device.

This deal isn't likely to last long, so snatch it up while you can.