E3 2016 Day 2: Resident Evil 7, Zelda, Mechs and Custom Controllers

Nintendo Goes Deep with Zelda and Pokemon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Official Trailer

Nintendo knows what its fans want, so the company spent all of its time showing off just two games: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Pokemon Sun and Moon. And you know what, that was pretty smart because both games impressed, especially Zelda which featured a rich, massive world filled with treasures, collectibles and of course, Moblins.