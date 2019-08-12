Best Waterproof and Water-Resistant Phones

iPhone XS and XS Max

When you're paying upwards of $1,000 for a phone, you shouldn't have to settle for the bare minimum of water resistance. That's why we were pleased to learn Apple has slightly improved the iPhone XS and XS Max's protection against the wet stuff, compared to last year's iPhone X.

The new flagships can withstand the same sort of abuse as Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Note 9 — up to 5 feet of water for a maximum of a half hour. The move to IP68 protection up from IP67 is just one of a few notable tweaks Apple has made for the new generation. The iPhone XS and XS Max are capable of faster Face ID authentication than their predecessors, and feature an upgraded image signal processor for better HDR as well as the ability to manipulate Portrait Mode bokeh even after pressing the shutter button.

Image Credit: Tom's Guide