Best Waterproof and Water-Resistant Phones
These Phones Don't Fear Water
Whether you're bracing the snow or hitting the beach, you'll want to have a capable smartphone at the ready to capture beautiful memories of outdoor shenanigans. But fun times can quickly turn into tragedy if your phone gets destroyed at the sight of liquid. Thankfully, a growing number of waterproof phones with great cameras and solid features are now available, so you can have a superb device that will survive being submerged. Samsung's Galaxy S10 is our top choice for a durable yet premium phone that doesn't skimp on features (like the all-important headphone jack) but there are plenty of alternative options from the likes of Apple, Google and Huawei out there as well. Here are the best waterproof phones on the market that are ready for your wet-and-wild adventures.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e
All of Samsung's latest flagships sport IP68 water resistance, allowing them to stay protected under as much as 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. And Samsung managed this even though the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, 6.4-inch S10 Plus and 5.8-inch S10e (pictured here) all have headphone jacks, which would typically impede water resistance. That makes the S10 line an excellent choice for users who are still lamenting the omission of 3.5-millimeter ports from most high-end handsets, but don't want to skimp on durability or performance. Buyers get a super-powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset with every model, at least 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, and cutting-edge features like an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and triple-lens rear cameras on the S10 and S10 Plus.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
iPhone XS and XS Max
When you're paying upwards of $1,000 for a phone, you shouldn't have to settle for the bare minimum of water resistance. That's why we were pleased to learn Apple has slightly improved the iPhone XS and XS Max's protection against the wet stuff, compared to last year's iPhone X.
The new flagships can withstand the same sort of abuse as Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Note 9 — up to 5 feet of water for a maximum of a half hour. The move to IP68 protection up from IP67 is just one of a few notable tweaks Apple has made for the new generation. The iPhone XS and XS Max are capable of faster Face ID authentication than their predecessors, and feature an upgraded image signal processor for better HDR as well as the ability to manipulate Portrait Mode bokeh even after pressing the shutter button.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Looking at the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, it's clear Samsung's phablets have never looked better. Yet, workaholics who appreciate the Note's versatility offered by its S Pen won't have to trade design for durability, as the latest Note duo both sport IP68 water resistance, just like every other one of Samsung's flagship smartphones. That translates to resistance against liquid under 1.5 meters — or about 5 feet — for a maximum of a half hour, which is as good as it gets for handsets today. Other highlight surrounding the Note 10 include a three- or four-lens rear camera (depending on the version you buy), fast charging up to a blistering 45 watts and new Air Actions that help you navigate the device with the stylus, without physically touching the phone.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google's flagship phones sport all-new designs, but still retain their water resistance — now upgraded to the more durable IP68 spec. That's great for peace of mind, especially considering the latest Pixels are also the most expensive phones Google has ever sold. The $799 Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch panel, while the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL starts at $100 more and features a display with a significant notch.
The looks of Google's latest handsets may not be to everyone's liking, but underneath the glass and aluminum, they're crazy smart. Android 9 Pie features a ton of AI enhancements to help you get the most out of these phones, from a redesigned Google Assistant interface, to call screening, to Google Lens support that can identify objects and landmarks in real time and a host of camera features that use computational photography to produce some of the best images we have ever seen from a smartphone.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Huawei P30 Pro
The IP68-rated Huawei P30 Pro is built to capture all your adventures, and won't be undone by a swim in the pool. And you'll surely want to take Huawei's latest flagship with you everywhere, as its quad-lens rear camera can accommodate a variety of perspectives, from shallow depth-of-field portraits to faraway zoom shots and wide-angle panoramas. Quite simply, it's the finest camera phone on the market today — which once again makes it all the more frustrating for our American readers, who cannot officially buy the P30 Pro in the U.S. While some retailers, like B&H, are carrying the international version of the device, the murky situation regarding the P30 Pro's availability (not to mention Huawei's Android phone business entirely) will understandably make this otherwise pretty, beautiful and durable device a hard sell.
iPhone XR
The least expensive of Apple's latest iPhones might cut out some luxuries, like dual rear cameras and an OLED display. However, the 6.1-inch iPhone XR is still certified water resistant — just to a slightly lesser extent than the IP68-rated iPhone XS and XS Max. Those handsets, which cost $250 and $350 more, respectively, can withstand submersion up to 1.5 meters deep (or about 5 feet) for a maximum of 30 minutes. Conversely, the iPhone XR is limited to 1 meter (or 3 feet) over the same length of time.
Thankfully, even despite that slight hit in durability, the iPhone XR packs the same screaming fast and ultra-efficient A12 Bionic processor as its pricier alternatives. It also boasts the best battery life of Apple's 2018 iPhones, per our testing, which will certainly endear it to power users who are keen on maximizing work and play between charges.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is water resistant, but then that's really not surprising at all considering this phone is packed with practically every feature you could possibly ever want. In-display fingerprint sensor? Got that. Kirin 980 processor that can run circles around some Snapdragon 845-powered phones? It's got that too. The Mate 20 Pro is also one of a very limited number of Android handsets out in the wild capable of iPhone XS-caliber 3D facial recognition. And thanks to its triple-lens rear camera setup, it can take astonishing photos bolstered by intelligent software that knows what you're shooting, and how to make it look as pretty as it can. This phone can even reverse charge your AirPods or Apple Watch wirelessly — making the Mate 20 Pro Cupertino's least-favorite backup battery (among other things, of course). Unfortunately, though, unlike its predecessor, the Mate 10 Pro, Huawei hasn't opted to bring this particular flagship stateside.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
It may not be the newest Galaxy on the block anymore, but the Galaxy S9 is still rated IP68 water resistant, which is about as good as you'll get from any handset these days. Fortunately, Samsung didn't have to eliminate the headphone jack to make it possible, either. Both the 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S9 Plus come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM in the smaller model, and a generous 6GB in the larger size. That means you won't be sacrificing any performance for the peace of mind you'll get next time your phone lands in the pool.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
iPhone X
There are many waterproof phones, but few quite like this device out of Cupertino. The iPhone X is rated IP67 water resistant, meaning it's equipped to withstand 3.3 feet of submersion for no more than 30 minutes. That should calm your nerves in the unfortunate event your $1,000 investment takes an untimely swim. But the iPhone X is notable for other reasons too. It has a gorgeous 5.8-inch OLED display with slim bezels that follow the form of the device. It has a depth sensing camera capable of facial recognition. And even a year after release, it's still one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
The Galaxy Note 9 brings back the water resistance of the previous model. Just like the Note 8, the new phablet will survive submersion up to 5 feet for a maximum of a half hour. It's remarkable how Samsung is able to repeatedly deliver that IP68 durability even despite the fact that Note devices have massive apertures to store the S Pen. But frankly, the Note 9 should be durable: It costs a whopping $999 to start, and that's before you opt for any additional built-in storage. At least owners can live comfortably knowing one fateful mistake won't sink their hefty investment.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus before them and the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are rated IP67 water resistant. That's true of many high-end phones these days, but Apple's latest iPhones stand out from the pack with unsurpassed performance. The A11 Bionic chip featured in both phones is the fastest in any handset, and actually beats some computers. Also new for the eighth generation is wireless charging, compatible with Qi accessories and adapters, as well as fast charging. The design may be a little underwhelming (you'll have to pony up the extra cash for an iPhone X for more pizzazz), but under the hood, these are powerhouses in every sense.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
The original Google Pixel was a solid device with one very noticeable flaw: a lack of water resistance. Thankfully, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL rectified Google's biggest omission in its original smartphones, and they're better devices for it. Both are protected against submersion at the IP67 level, which means depths up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) for a maximum time of 30 minutes. That's on par with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, as well as the iPhone X, though it's just shy of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Active's IP68 rating, good for 1.5 meters (5 feet). In other respects, Google's handsets are some of the best Android phones money can buy, though you'll have to live with the removal of the headphone jack.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
CAT S48c
Bullitt Group continues its onslaught of rugged CAT-branded phones with the new S48c. Available to Sprint and Verizon business customers, the S48c isn't fazed by getting dunked, spilled on or sent crashing into the floor, thanks to its IP68 build, rubber-reinforced corners and sturdy doors to protect against ingress from the elements. And with a 4,000-mAh battery, the S48c will easily last all day too, turning in a very formidable 13 hours of use in our proprietary battery test. We love the toughness of the S48c, though we wish we could say the same about the handset's pedestrian performance, dated display and poor camera, even for midrange phone standards. Then again, for the right kind of user, CAT's trademark durability will more than make up for the S48c's shortcomings.
Sony Xperia XZ3
The Xperia XZ3 is water resistant at the IP68 level, which is pretty much as good as it gets in terms of durability for phones these days. Sony's latest flagship boasts a 6-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 845 processor along with 4GB of RAM, and a 3,330-mAh battery. We weren't in love with its camera, nor did we find Sony's Dynamic Vibration technology or Side Sense shortcuts to be particularly useful, but the Xperia XZ3 is a well-rounded high-end Android phone for those who'd prefer something different from Samsung, Huawei or Google's wares.Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Our favorite tiny Android phone also happens to be quite durable, thanks to IP68 water resistance. The XZ2 Compact is the baby of the Xperia lineup, but don't let that fool you — this handset's top-tier performance betrays its cute exterior. Inside is the very same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor featured in the rest of the XZ2 line, in addition to countless other 2018 Android flagships. However, this variant pairs that power with a 5-inch 18:9 LCD display, minimal bezels and a domed, soft-touch polycarbonate back that makes the device effortless to use with one hand or fit in your pocket. It really is the perfect phone for anyone put off by premium handsets with progressively larger and larger screens, and it'll survive a swim in the pool to boot.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Aside from the Galaxy S6, most of the flagships coming out of Samsung have featured IP68 water resistance. 2017's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are no exceptions, as they can handle depths of up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes. Unlike some other durable handsets, you won't need to deal with any additional seals or flappy rubber gaskets. In addition to the ability to withstand water, the S8 and S8 Plus also come with stunning extra-wide screens, Samsung's Bixby voice assistant and Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 835 processor.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
LG G8 ThinQ
The LG G6 was the company's first water-resistant G-series phone, and the G8 ThinQ offers more features with the same level of protection against the wet stuff. Like most other phones on this list, the G8 ThinQ is built to survive 30 minutes in as much as 5 feet of water. However, LG has kept the headphone jack intact, something that many phone makers ditch in the interest of producing more durable handsets with fewer ports for ingress. Other standout features include a new plastic OLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and a pair of dual cameras that rival those of the Galaxy S10's. We wish its futuristic Air Motion gestures were a bit more intuitive, though.Image Credit: Tom's Guide
HTC U12+
HTC upgraded the water resistance on its 2018 flagship, the U12+, up to the IP68 level. That means the phone should be able to withstand greater depths compared to the previous U11, in the event of an untimely dive. But that's not the only improvement HTC brought to the U12+. For starters, the company finally joined the trend toward dual cameras (on both the front and back), along with a wider display and slightly narrower bezels. But what we love most about the U12+ is its design. The liquid glass surface HTC pioneered with the U11 has been made even better with the U12+, thanks to a new translucent blue option that partially exposes the components underneath the back. In fact, the device's only design gaffe pertains to its pressure-sensitive buttons, which are more frustrating than useful.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
CAT S41
Like Cat's other devices, the S41 isn't meant for regular users. Still, we can't help but be impressed with the kind of punishment it can brush off. The phone can survive in 6.5 feet of water for an hour; it's also built to work in extreme temperatures from -13°F to 131°F. It isn't the least bit phased by drops, spills or falls, either. We dunked, froze, and kicked around the S41 and couldn't manage more than a handful of scrapes along its sturdy metal-and-rubber exterior. While its performance and camera leave something to be desired, the S41 is truly among the most durable of phones.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
BlackBerry Motion
BlackBerry smartphones have always been renowned for their security, but durability? That was another matter. It's not that the company's devices were weak — quite the opposite, as a matter of fact. But even as BlackBerry's competitors began delivering water-resistant handsets over the last several years, it remained a notable outlier. Fortunately, BlackBerry's latest Android-powered product, the Motion, doesn't force you to sacrifice peace-of-mind for productivity. It's BlackBerry's first phone built to withstand the wet stuff, rated at the IP67 level — meaning it can survive 3.5 meters of water for up to a half hour. While we wish it was a bit less expensive and had a more forward-thinking design, fans of the business-minded Canadian smartphone maker are sure to appreciate the added protection.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide