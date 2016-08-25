Best U.S. Election Apps

270 to Win (iOS, $0.99) / U.S. 270 Free (Android)

If you're in the mood to do a little electoral college prognosticating, you can check out 270 to Win, an iOS app that allows you to create a custom electoral map of the USA. 270 to Win has gotten a lot of buzz thanks to the volatile presidential race and the unorthodox campaign strategies. Even other political reporters are now using 270 to Win's handy electoral map generator to make predictions and comment on what candidates are doing and what they should be doing next. The app lets you make a prediction on how the states will go on election day, with assists on the political history of each state, as well as latest polls for each. You can even compare your electoral map to other pundits', as well as share it with other users. The latest updates now include estimates for 2020 and 2024, as well as historical electoral vote counts for previous elections. On the Android end, a less featured alternative is U.S. 270 Free.