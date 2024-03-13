Apple Arcade April launches just revealed — including two Vision Pro games

Apple Arcade subscribers will soon be able to play five new titles, including two that support the Apple Vision Pro: Crossy Road Castle and Solitare Stories.

Apple revealed the additions coming to its Arcade gaming service on Tuesday, with five new games coming out at different times throughout April.

The two Apple Vision Pro supporting games have a later release date, with both being released on April 25. The first game, Crossy Road Castle, is from developer Hipster Whale. This game lets players flick, twist and pinch their fingers to traverse levels and is playable with up to four friends across different Apple devices.

The second is “Solitaire Stories” from Red Games CO, which is supposedly a more modern take on classic Solitaire. The game offers an all-new way to play by allowing users to directly interact with the virtual deck on a 3D personal card table, wherever they may be.

The other three games will be released to users on April 4 and work across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. The first of these games is Super Monsters Ate My Condo+. This returning title has players swiping to match condos of identical colors to feed a pair of adorable monsters.

The other two games include the long-awaited return of Sega’s Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, which has been away from the App Store for nearly a decade. The game has been developed by the same team that worked on the console edition and includes an original story and multiplayer battles for up to four players, with up to 24 characters to choose from.

Finally “Sago Mini Trips+” combines four preschool games from the Sago Mini series, including road trips, boats, planes and trains. Players can play each game to travel to various locations with their favorite Sago Mini characters.

Seeing the Apple Vision Pro getting more games in the April update is a great sign that Apple aims to keep supporting the device. These two titles offer more of the spatial gaming that Apple has been advertising for the Apple Vision Pro. However, two games are re-releases of prior titles and may struggle to draw new customers to the service.

Current Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 a month on its own or as a part of the Apple One subscription. This includes more iCloud storage and access to Apple TV. If you want to know about more potential apps for the Apple Vision Pro then check out our list of the Best Apple Vision Pro Apps so far.