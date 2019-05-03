Best Android File Managers

Files Go (Free)

Google's Files Go is less a files management app and more like an assistant that helps you make the most out of your phone's limited storage space by flagging rarely used apps, files, documents, and large folders. You can then delete or back up those extraneous items to the cloud. Files Go also comes with cache clearing, the ability to view files by category, local encrypted file sharing, and backup features that let you throw files to the cloud. A full file manager app would still be helpful if you want to be detailed about organizing your files, but for quick operations like clearing out junk or sharing files with friends, Files Go is a light, resource-friendly option.

