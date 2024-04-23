Razer's new Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse boasts an obscene 8000Hz polling rate

Razer just announced a new Razer Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse, which it calls the "apex of esports engineering." The biggest selling point is the true 8000Hz wireless polling rate, which makes it among the fastest-performing wireless gaming mice on the market.

According to Jeffrey Chau, Razer’s Director of Global Esports, "The Viper V3 Pro was born from the invaluable insights of Team Razer’s elite esports pros. With its revolutionary shape, lightweight build, and our most advanced technology to date, it is engineered to provide the best precision and speed, enabling gamers to outperform and reach their full potential."

To achieve the 8000Hz wireless polling rate, you do need a separate dongle that sits close to the mouse. Thankfully, this is included in the box for the Razer Viper V3 Pro, so you don't need to buy anything extra.

Another big selling point is the weight, as Razer managed to shed 4 grams off the previous generation's weight, bringing it down to 54 grams. For a battery-powered wireless mouse to be that light is nothing short of impressive.

(Image credit: Razer)

Some other updates include a second-gen 35,000 DPI “Focus Pro” optical sensor that allows you to change the DPI in increments of as little as one. Razer also increased the size of the mouse feet, which should aid in movement, a smooth touch finish, a strategically placed DPI button on the underside that should prevent misclicks and more.

Razer Viper V3 Pro: $159 @ Razer

Razer's latest wireless mouse offers many notable features, but the most exciting is the 8000Hz wireless polling rate. This means the mouse checks its position 8,000 times per second, and it does it without a drop in battery life from the previous generation. It's not a cheap mouse by any means, but for high-level gamers, it might be worth the extra cost.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is available now for $159. While that sounds expensive, the previous version was $149 and didn't include the $30 dongle that gives it the 8000Hz polling rate. Looking at it from that perspective, the Viper V3 Pro actually seems like a better value.

The final nice change coming to the Razer Viper V3 Pro is the elimination of plastic from the packaging. Stay tuned for our full review.

