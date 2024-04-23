New Google 4K Chromecast in the works — what we know

Google has kept fairly mum about the Chromecast streaming dongle since the company released the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in 2022. We liked the device but mostly as a tool to smarten up “dumb” TVs and monitors.

New rumors suggest, however, that Google is planning to update the Chromecast with Google TV (4K), which hasn’t been refreshed in nearly four years.

A report from 9to5 Google claims that a new 4K Chromecast is on the way. There’s no news of when this device might appear, but Google’s I/O conference is around the corner. It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Google to make an announcement there alongside smartphones and other devices that Google will reveal at its event.

Sources claimed that the refresh will keep the four-year-old model's 4 K resolution and $49.99 price.

There aren’t details on what internal changes Google is making with the new Chromecast. The 2020 version features 2GB of RAM, 8GB storage and an ARM Cortex-A55 processor. We have to imagine that any or all of those are getting updated, especially the processor.

It has been suggested that a potential processor upgrade might be the Amlogic S905X5 chipset which came out last year and features a 6nm process and support for AV1, a codec that Google has been leaning into, especially on YouTube.

Our hope is that at the very least it sees a minor bump in RAM to 4 or 6GB and increased storage capacity — 12GB seems appropriate.

The biggest change appears to be a new remote that was leaked via the Android TV 14 beta in 2023. The potential new remote would still be in the oval pill form factor that the current Chromecast features. A round D-pad is still at the top, but renders appear to show at least four more buttons. The volume buttons appear to have been moved from the side of the remote to the face.

There’s also a star button that last year’s leak hinted at being a customizable button for users to map shortcuts to.

With the Android TV 14 beta, we expect the Chromecast OS to be updated as well. This includes performance upgrades, accessibility features, home screen changes and Fast Pair.