Best News Apps 2019

These apps have a nose for news

In our ever-changing hyper-connected world, it's become increasingly necessary to be up to date on the latest news, whether it's coming from around the corner or around the globe. And your smartphone can help you go beyond the headlines.

Once the domain of old-fashioned RSS style feed readers, the big tech giants are now muscling into the news field, with the latest salvo coming from Apple's News+ subscription service offering a buffet of magazines, newspapers, and all-you-can read content for premium subscribers. Whether you're looking for personalized newsfeeds, quick TLDR-style highlights, topical deep dives, or global reach, here are 10 of the best news reader apps available for Android and iOS devices.

Credit: Apple