20 Smart Android Phone Tips and Tricks

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Menu Button

For those new to the Android platform, and especially those coming from the iPhone, it can be very easy to overlook the importance of the Android menu button. From within nearly every app, the menu button not only gives you access to the settings for the app, but usually brings up options essential to using the app. Even different screens in an app might have different menu options accessible with the menu button, so it's worth checking in every app you use. It can prevent a lot of frustration. The menu button can also be used to bring the phone out of the lock screen (as long as you don't the lock screen password enabled). The Facebook app, for example, requires you to use the menu button from its home screen to access its settings, while the menu button offers other options on its other screens.