16 Alexa Speakers, Ranked from Best to Worst

From budget to premium

While Amazon itself makes seven smart speakers, there are also plenty of third-party Alexa-powered devices, some of which are better than the ones Amazon itself produces. One important thing to note is that most third-party speakers lack all of Alexa's capabilities, such as Drop In and voice calling. If those features are important to you, then you should stick with Amazon's products. We tested more than a dozen speakers with Alexa built in; here are our 16 favorite models.Make sure you check out all our favorite smart speakers powered by Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri on our best smart speakers page.

Credit: Amazon