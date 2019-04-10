Best Phones You Can't Buy In the U.S. (And How to Get Them)

Huawei P30 Pro

Last year, Huawei's P20 Pro was a statement of intent from the Chinese tech giant, one that declared it was no longer willing to play second-fiddle to Google's and Apple's camera technology any longer. This year, the P30 Pro doesn't merely rank well against its premium peers — in a couple key areas, it absolutely trounces them.

Huawei's latest flagship adds a fourth camera to the mix, and consolidates the data received from all of those sensors into one optimal shot, no matter the conditions. The P30 Pro is capable of 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, though its Night Mode where this device really shows its muscle, as it demonstrated in our comprehensive camera face-off against the Pixel 3. Sadly, Huawei is still keeping out of the U.S. for now, though the company's rising stock and global popularity means it's not difficult to get your hands on one, should you want to have perhaps the year's best camera phone in your pocket.

How to Get It: Vendors on sites like eBay are currently offering the P30 Pro to ship worldwide, for as low as just under $1,000. The phone is fitted with support for most of the GSM bands used the world over, so you shouldn't have any issues using it on T-Mobile and AT&T in the U.S.

Credit: Tom's Guide