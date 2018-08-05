15 Phones Your Favorite Game Characters Probably Use
For all the attention they get, gaming characters are really just regular people, cyborgs and anthropomorphic mascot animals no different from you or me. And just like we do, they need smartphones that meet their personal and professional needs, devices that serve as enduring companions to help them carry out their purpose, each and every day. Bearing that in mind, your trusted experts here at Tom's Guide have compiled a list of handsets your favorite gaming heroes and villains call their own. And in case there's any doubt, we've already confirmed these pairings with the characters themselves, so what follows is fully canonical and, therefore, inarguable.
Credit: Apple; Nintendo
Mario (iPhone 8)
If it's mainstream and "normal," it's probably good enough for the red-loving plumber. While mushrooms have often allowed him to double his height, he's always been OK with being his small self, which is why he's probably happier with the smaller, shorter-lasting iPhone 8. Backhanded compliments aside, Mario's always sported a classic look, and the iPhone 8 — likely the last of its design — is the best version of the design Apple's refined since the iPhone 6. Not only does the iPhone 8 offer glass on both sides, but its finish rests well against your palm. And much like Mario, who's survived deserts filled with Lakitus and oceans filled with Cheep Cheeps, the iPhone 8 is both water and dust resistant. —Henry T. Casey
Illustration: Nintendo; Apple, Shutterstock
Luigi (iPhone 8 Plus)
Luigi and the iPhone 8 Plus have a ton in common — they're both the taller and objectively cooler counterparts to their smaller siblings. While Mario gets by with his mainstream iPhone 8, Luigi is out taking better pictures with the Plus' dual-lens camera and getting more work done on its bigger 5.5-inch display. Luigi is known for having a higher jump than Mario and has even moonlighted as a ghost hunter, so it makes sense that he'd have the better, more high-tech iPhone. —Mike Andronico
Illustration: Nintendo; Apple, Shutterstock
Master Chief (Microsoft Lumia 950 XL)
Master Chief already carries Cortana around in his suit, so a phone seems like it'd be kind of redundant when he's on the job. However, for those few and fleeting moments when he isn't slaughtering hordes of Covenant, John-117 most assuredly keeps a Windows Phone as a daily driver for a direct line to the galaxy's godlike rogue AI. As for which Windows Phone, that's an interesting question, considering Microsoft stopped building those back in 2015. Assuming the company is as unsuccessful at marketing mobile devices in 2552 as it was over the past two decades, the Lumia 950 XL will still be the platform's last flagship. That's unfortunate for app support, though at least the phone's Zeiss-engineered 20-megapixel camera will still be able to capture some sick shots of ring-shaped interstellar weapons floating in space. —Adam Ismail
Illustration: Microsoft; Shutterstock
Sonic (Essential PH-1)
Essential could learn a few things from the Sonic cycle — namely, that all the hype in the world won't save your product if it fails to live up to those lofty expectations. Sadly, it's a fate the blue blur knows all too well, which is why Andy Rubin's ceramic-clad superphone is the perfect fit for one of gaming's most recognizable mascots. That said, Sonic probably keeps one in his nonexistent pockets for other reasons. First, with friends named "Miles Prower," he unquestionably has an affinity for puns, so he'd appreciate the oft-overlooked joke that is the phone's code name. Second, it's quite a fast device, thanks to its speedy Snapdragon 835 processor. But most of all, just like Sonic's fans, those who actually bothered to use an Essential Phone know it's much better than its detractors say it is. —Adam Ismail
Illustration: Sega; Tom's Guide
Lara Croft (CAT S41)
Have you followed Lara Croft on one of her adventures lately? She treks through forbidden jungles, leaps her way past ancient traps, traverses underground rivers, grapples with murderous mercenaries and, of course, raids forgotten tombs. How long do you think an iPhone is going to last in her back pocket? Instead, she should probably invest in a CAT S41. This thoroughly capable Android phone is not for everyone: It costs a lot, has an underpowered camera and lacks the processing speed of flagship phones. But it's extremely tough to break, and doubles as an external battery pack — perfect for powering up flashlights or commandeered radio equipment. —Marshall Honorof
Illustration: Square Enix; Tom’s Guide
Link (iPad with LTE)
We don't have to guess what kind of phone Link would use; thanks to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we already know. In his quest to rescue Zelda from her neverending battle with Calamity Ganon, Link acquires the Sheikah Slate: a literal stone tablet that displays maps, looks up enemy data, tracks items and even doubles as a camera. If Link wants an upgrade, the logical next step is an iPad with LTE technology. That way, Link can get service anywhere, whether he's skirting an active volcano or parachuting his way through a seaside resort town. You can't really use it as a phone, but Link is more the strong, silent type anyway. —Marshall Honorof
Illustration: Nintendo; Apple, Shutterstock
Mega Man (Moto Z2 Force)
Mega Man can run, jump and shoot with the best of them, but what really sets the Blue Bomber apart from other video game heroes is his ability to copy abilities from fallen foes. Mega Man can swap out powers at-will. Sometimes, he'll shoot a standard Mega Buster; sometimes, he'll fire miniature tornadoes; sometimes, he'll create a shield that blocks all incoming damage. The only phone that can accommodate Mega Man's flexible lifestyle is the Moto Z2 Force. Fully compatible with Motorola's line of swappable Moto Mods, the Z2 Force can be a phone, a speaker, a projector or even a 360-degree camera with a simple magnetic attachment. The Z2 Force in particular is also quite rugged, which should stand up to Dr. Wily's Robot Masters. —Marshall Honorof
Illustration: Capcom; Tom's Guide
Crash Bandicoot (ZTE Axon M)
Crash was the face of PlayStation's brand back in the good old days of platforming when there was no sense of depth and you could give yourself a stroke over platinuming time trials. It was somewhat difficult to think of what a wild bandicoot would be sporting as his go-to phone while bouncing through dangerous environments, but then we remembered the ZTE Axon M. Crash and the ZTE Axon M are a match made in weird because they both spin for no inexplicable reason and have disappointing cameras attached to them. Oh, and this one's important, they both present incredibly frustrating experiences. —Rami Tabari
Illustration: Sony; Tom's Guide
GLaDOS (LG G7 ThinQ)
Why would Aperture Science's foolhardy AI prefer LG's latest flagship? Putting aside their mutual penchant for mixed capitalization, the LG G7 ThinQ is a handset defined by its artificial intelligence features. The G7's dual-lens camera identifies the types of scenes and tunes its exposure parameters to deliver the best possible shot, kind of like how GLaDOS always identifies the quickest way to get under Chell's skin. As to why an AI would even need a smartphone in the first place? It's hard to say, but we bet she'd much prefer getting stuffed into that than a potato battery. —Adam Ismail
Illustration: Valve; Tom's Guide
Jill Valentine (Moto G6)
Jill Valentine is the master of unlocking — so of course she'd use one of the best unlocked phones around. The Moto G6 is the perfect handset for the Resident Evil heroine, with a crisp display perfect for inventory management and simple one-button navigation that makes it easy to flip through your contacts when you're getting chased by a horde of zombies. The G6 even has a water-repellant coating — perfect for when you're exploring the undead-infested ruins of an old cruise ship. And at only $250, it's the kind of phone you won't feel bad about replacing when it gets destroyed at the hands of a giant biomutant. —Mike Andronico
Illustration: Capcom; Tom's Guide
Kratos (BlackBerry Key2)
Kratos is old-school. He's a tough dad; he's a manly-man warrior; he's literally from ancient Greece. Since BlackBerry phones have been around pretty much since the gods reigned on Mount Olympus, it stands to reason that Kratos would stick to the old standards. The BlackBerry Key2 is one of the company's latest phones, but it still retains the brand's signature physical keyboard, which could be helpful if Kratos' hands are too slick with blood to navigate a touch screen. The Key2 also prioritizes security features, giving you a granular view of each app's permissions. Given Kratos' incredibly large roster of mortal enemies, he'd probably want to make sure that his phone's privacy settings are fit for a God of War. —Marshall Honorof
Illustration: Sony; Tom’s Guide
Solid Snake (Samsung Galaxy S8 Active)
Solid Snake's line of work demands a device that is equal parts powerful and rugged. It also needs to be able to blend in, something that our stealthy hero is particularly adept at doing. With that in mind, there couldn't be another phone more perfect for Snake than Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active. Of course, the S8 Active stands up to Foxhound's stringent criteria for durability, with its IP68 water resistance and military-grade protection against dust, shock and extreme temperatures. But Samsung's bulked-up flagship also comes in a variety of earthy tones, including a green-and-black digital camo colorway that should help Snake stay covert in the Soviet jungle.—Adam Ismail
Illustration: Konami; Tom’s Guide
Samus (Samsung Galaxy S9)
Once upon a time, Samus was an iPhone user. But then came the Galaxy S9, with its long-lasting, Metroid-resistant battery and AI-assisted camera capable of identifying all kinds of exotic life-forms, and Samus did what Samsung wished every iPhone owner would do — she switched and never looked back. The VR-ready Galaxy S9 can interface with her Power Suit's visor and is compact enough to easily fit into the Zero Suit's pockets, even when she's in Morph Ball mode. And as a bounty hunter, Samus appreciates Samsung Pay's limitless compatibility with point-of-sale terminals all over the universe. Perhaps Apple could win her back with the new iPhone X later this year, but then again, Face ID isn't going to do her much good, given how much time she spends in that helmet. —Adam Ismail
Illustration: Nintendo; Tom's Guide
Pac-Man (Google Pixel 2)
As one of gaming's oldest mascots, Pac-Man knows a thing or two about pixels. He's also ravenous and subsists on spirits, power pellets and fruits. Given that so much of his life revolves around consuming, you'd think the guy would want to invest in a phone with a really nice camera to post photos of all his foodie conquests to the 'gram. Well, there's no better mobile shooter than the Pixel 2, with its class-leading HDR processing, exceptional low-light performance and optical-image stabilization — perfect for recording your meals on the move, as Pac-Man always is. Plus, it helps that Google's logo on the back looks a lot like him now. —Adam Ismail
Illustration: Namco; Tom’s Guide
Ryu (Nokia 3310)
Street Fighter icon Ryu isn't one to bother with unnecessary niceties — after all, this is a guy that travels the world barefoot with nothing but a karate gi, a small backpack and a desire to fight the world's strongest combatants. As such, we think the World Warrior would spring for the Nokia 3310, a basic brick phone that Ryu would use strictly to call up his pal Ken for a quick training session. Better yet, the 3310 even comes in a bold red variation to match Ryu's iconic headband. —Mike Andronico
Illustration: Capcom; Nokia, Shutterstock