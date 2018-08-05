15 Phones Your Favorite Game Characters Probably Use

Sonic (Essential PH-1)

Essential could learn a few things from the Sonic cycle — namely, that all the hype in the world won't save your product if it fails to live up to those lofty expectations. Sadly, it's a fate the blue blur knows all too well, which is why Andy Rubin's ceramic-clad superphone is the perfect fit for one of gaming's most recognizable mascots. That said, Sonic probably keeps one in his nonexistent pockets for other reasons. First, with friends named "Miles Prower," he unquestionably has an affinity for puns, so he'd appreciate the oft-overlooked joke that is the phone's code name. Second, it's quite a fast device, thanks to its speedy Snapdragon 835 processor. But most of all, just like Sonic's fans, those who actually bothered to use an Essential Phone know it's much better than its detractors say it is. —Adam Ismail

Illustration: Sega; Tom's Guide