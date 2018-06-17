The Best Gaming Gear of E3 2018

Logitech G512 Keyboard

The Logitech G512 mechanical gaming keyboard will be the first to feature Logitech's new GX Blue switches, which produce a loud yet satisfying click with every press. It's top-notch as far as responsiveness goes, delivering a springy yet long key press.

This keyboard is a simpler build than the more expensive G513, as it doesn't include the wrist rest or any accessories. It will, however, come bundled with the full suite of Logitech gaming software support and RGB lighting.

Credit: Logitech