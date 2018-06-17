The Best Gaming Gear of E3 2018
The gadgets to watch
E3 2018 just wrapped up, and that doesn't just mean a ton of games were shown off — it also means we got to see some cool new hardware. New controllers, desktop PC builds and gaming headsets are just some of what we spent time with in Los Angeles during the big show. The updates come fast this time of year, so keep reading to see if you missed any of the hottest gadgets we got our hands on.
Logitech G512 Keyboard
The Logitech G512 mechanical gaming keyboard will be the first to feature Logitech's new GX Blue switches, which produce a loud yet satisfying click with every press. It's top-notch as far as responsiveness goes, delivering a springy yet long key press.
This keyboard is a simpler build than the more expensive G513, as it doesn't include the wrist rest or any accessories. It will, however, come bundled with the full suite of Logitech gaming software support and RGB lighting.
Astro A10 Legend of Zelda Headset
This Zelda-themed version of Astro's A10 line of gaming headsets is sure to fit in with any Zelda fan's collection. The build quality is impressive, and the visual flair of the Triforce logo and other small details help set this headset apart. But the audio quality still reflects the cheaper price range that the A10 line falls into. It'll deliver clear sound, and it'll look cool while it does it, but it won't be the most high-end headset on the market.
Astro A40 TR X
Speaking of price range, we also got to check out the Astro A40 TR X headset, which will retail for a beefy $250. The TR X edition of the A40 headset is built to celebrate 10 years of the A40 line being on the market, but that celebration is mostly cosmetic. Rest assured that the TR X still delivers on the sound quality the A40 line is known for and will be the reason you shell out the extra cash.
Roccat Vulcan AIMO Keyboards
Roccat showed off a new line of mechanical keyboards that feature a surprisingly slim board and elevated key design with a nice compliment of RGB lighting. The Vulcan AIMO line uses its own kind of key switches, which feel similar to the quiet, yet tactile Cherry MX Brown switches. You'll have your choice of three models of increasing expense, depending on whether you choose the superslim board design and add a magnetic wrist wrest. All models will come with Roccat's Swarm customization software.
Nyko PixelQuest Arcade Kit
Hot off the heels of Nintendo Labo, Nyko has come up with its own fun cardboard project for use with Nintendo Switch. The PixelQuest Arcade Kit lets you put together a small replica of an arcade cabinet that houses the Switch console and both detached Joy-Con controllers to simulate the arcade experience. It also includes two joystick attachments that fit onto each Joy-Con's directional pad. No release date has been given yet, but the kit has been priced at just $20.
Lenovo Legion Desktop Series
The Lenovo Legion 530 and 730 line of desktop PCs was on display this year, offering two levels of power, depending on your budget. Both the 530 and 730 line will be available in a standard, midtower configuration and a smaller, micro-style cube case. Whichever case style you pick, you're paying the same price and getting mostly the same parts, so the choice seems to depend on your aesthetic tastes. The cheaper 530 line will run you $829.99, while the 730 line will go for $929.99.
Check our full breakdown of what sets apart each series and case type and then stay tuned later for our full review.
8BitDo Wireless Retro Controllers
8BitDo has introduced a line of fun, retro-themed controllers for use with PCs, Android devices and consoles like the Nintendo Switch. The company's Zero 2 controllers are meant to resemble old Game Boys and are compatible as detached Joy-Con controllers on Switch. The bigger N30 Pro 2 controllers have several retro-theme options and a button layout that resembles a SNES controller. The even more robust SN30 Pro line features hand grips and the general layout of modern console controllers.
Finally, there's the SN30 GP line, which comes in five colors modeled off the Game Boy Color systems and features the classic "dog bone" SNES form factor.
Victrix Pro FS
The Victrix Pro FS is a minimalist-design fight stick compatible with PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The sleek, brushed-aluminum design isn't just for aesthetics; the Victrix Pro FS will also be easily moddable, thanks to a flip-open chassis that lets you reconfigure the switches for different platforms and store extra parts. It's also curved to allow your wrists to rest naturally. Thanks to its official Sanwa buttons, you should expect solid performance from this stick. You should also expect to pay $350 for it when it comes to market in August 2018.
Origin NT-15 Q Laptop
This very thin, high-performance laptop comes packed with an Intel i7-7700HQ and Nvidia's Max-Q line of graphics cards, and they are meant to stand toe-to-toe with their desktop equivalents while being slimmer and quieter. The result is one of the most powerful and lightweight workstations coming to market this year. Thanks to Nvidia's tunable Quadro graphics cards, which are designed for video rendering and other nongaming and graphics-intensive tasks, this laptop looks like a promising piece of kit for programmers and anyone who deals in graphics-intensive workloads on the go.
Xbox Adaptive Controller
This controller is designed to help people who are not able to use a traditional gamepad to play the latest games on Xbox One or Windows 10. For people with limited mobility or an inability to grip a traditional controller, the Adaptive Controller lets them configure things to fit their exact needs. The two large buttons can be assigned to any Xbox One controller command, and the base has several ports for plugging in additional switches, sticks or buttons that the player may need to get things working for them. It comes to stores in September 2018 for $99.99.
