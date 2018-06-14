Best of E3 2018: The Games and Gear to Watch

Best Fighting Game: Dead or Alive 6

Fighting games had a superb year at E3 2018, but none stood out quite like the grand return of the Dead or Alive series. Dead or Alive 6 revitalizes the storied fighting franchise in a big way, introducing a new super gauge system that opens up a ton of strategic possibilities for veteran players while also allowing for huge, cinematic finishing moves that all players can enjoy.

It's also one of the most gorgeous and detailed fighting games yet. In the aftermath of each match, you'll see every drip of sweat and speck of dirt that's hit your fighter's body. And, by the looks of things so far, Dead or Alive 6 seems to have toned down the series' infamous knack for cheap titillation in favor of a more mature visual style. In every way possible, Dead or Alive has truly grown up. — Mike Andronico

Credit: KOEI Tecmo

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PCRelease Date: TBD 2019