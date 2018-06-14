Best of E3 2018: The Games and Gear to Watch
With big-budget action games, nostalgic indie titles and cutting-edge hardware, E3 2018 had something to capture every gamer's imagination.
We saw powerful new laptops, state-of-the-art tech that brings gaming to everyone, and standout titles in every genre, from Spider-Man to Smash Bros. After scouring the Los Angeles Convention Center amid 60,000 attendees and dozens of exciting booths, here's what stood out within a crowded field of qualified competitors.
Credit: Nintendo
Best in Show: Marvel's Spider-Man
Not since 2004's Spider-Man 2 has a video game captured the sheer joy of swinging around New York City as Spider-Man the way Insomniac's new wall-crawling adventure does. But Marvel's Spider-Man is more than a homage to Spidey's gaming history. Once you take a break from the precise, physics-based web swinging (which is hard, trust me), you'll find a superhero game with an airtight combat system, a fresh take on Peter Parker and one of the most gorgeous and expansive open worlds we've seen this generation.
Spider-Man isn't just a great comic book game — it's one of the best showpieces yet of what the PlayStation 4 can do, and a joyous virtual playground that reminds us what games are ultimately supposed to be: fun. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Sony Interactive
Platforms: PS4Release Date: Sept. 7
Best Nintendo Exclusive: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doesn't reinvent the Smash formula, but it doesn't need to. By taking the excellent Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and adding every character that's ever been in the series (not to mention some new special guests), Smash Ultimate delivers a robust all-star celebration of what makes Nintendo's flagship fighting game great. Mario vs. Solid Snake? Bowser vs. Ridley? Splatoon's Inklings vs. the Ice Climbers? It's all possible here, along with new stages and costumes for casual fans to enjoy and a ton of gameplay changes for hard-core competitors to sink their teeth into. This is Smash at its very finest. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Platforms: SwitchRelease Date: Dec. 7
Best PlayStation Exclusive: Days Gone
It's like Cormac McCarthy's "The Road" meets the Hell's Angels, with a healthy dose of germ warfare for good measure. But where Days Gone shines is in the horde mechanics. When a group of cannibalistic freakers are chasing you, it's not your cookie-cutter, follow-the-leader type of show; it's a ravenous swarm intent on feasting on your flesh. They'll climb, crawl and vault over obstacles to make your demise a reality. And if that weren't enough to scare the living bejesus out of you, there's the small matter of uninfected humans who have given themselves over to anarchy and mayhem. In other words, buckle up, buttercup — it's going to be a rough but entertaining ride. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Sony Interactive
Platforms: PS4Release Date: Feb. 22, 2019
Best Xbox Exclusive: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
With its beautiful art style, Ori and the Will of the Wisps looks like an old-school fairy tale. But don't let that beautiful backdrop fool you; Will of the Wisps is every bit as challenging as the original Ori. Full of cool powers, challenging puzzles and obstacles, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the prettiest Metroidvanias we've seen yet, and it will be an absolute must-play for Xbox fans when it arrives in 2019. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Microsoft
Platforms: Xbox One, PCRelease Date: TBD 2019
Best Action Game: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
The Assassin's Creed series is all about the ancient world lately. Assassin's Creed Origins took place in A.D. 38; Assassin's Creed Odyssey winds the clock back even further, to roughly 400 B.C. Playing as either Alexios or Kassandra, you'll take control of a Spartan warrior, fighting to gain supremacy over Athens in the Peloponnesian War.
While stealth, combat and exploration take center stage as usual, Assassin's Creed Odyssey will also let players make important plot decisions through dialogue, up to and including romantic storylines. Ancient Greece provides a fascinating backdrop for an early tale of Assassins versus Templars, and you'll cross paths with historical figures like Socrates himself. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PCRelease Date: Oct. 5
Best Shooter: Anthem
All right, I admit it: Sometimes, I'm a hater. And because of that willingness to be a curmudgeon, I wrote Anthem off as just another Destiny clone. But my hands-on time with it changed that –– I'll play Anthem simply because of the flying mechanics. The smooth, unimpeded movement makes me feel like Peter freakin' Pan with a Space Age blaster. And playing this game at 4K makes me feel like I'm in a bona fide sci-fi wonderland. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Electronic Arts
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PCRelease Date: Feb. 22, 2019
Best Role-Playing Game: Kingdom Hearts III
The Kingdom Hearts series is a satisfying mash-up between Disney and Final Fantasy. Kingdom Hearts III, the franchise's first numbered title in 13 years, is no exception. In this action/RPG, you'll take control of an original character, Sora, as he teams up with Goofy and Donald Duck to save the myriad Disney worlds from the forces of the Heartless. But now, for the first time, you'll be able to explore Pixar worlds, including Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. At E3 2018, we learned that Kingdom Hearts III will feature story points from fan-favorite films like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Frozen. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Square Enix
Platforms: PS4, Xbox OneRelease Date: Jan. 29, 2019
Best Racing Game: Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4 doesn't radically shake up Playground Games' superb open-world racing series, but that doesn't make it any less stunning. The latest Horizon game brings real-time seasons into the mix, meaning you'll experience summer, fall, winter and spring alongside every other player in the world as you adjust to new weather-based challenges and gameplay possibilities. Other than that, you get hundreds of drool-worthy cars and more of the same free-roaming, score-based arcade racing that makes Horizon such a blast, all set in a beautiful re-creation of the British Isles. What's not to like? — Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Platforms: Xbox One, PCRelease Date: Oct. 2
Best Remake: Resident Evil 2
Capcom has a history of remaking and remastering Resident Evil games, but Resident Evil 2 is a full-on reinvention of the 1998 horror classic. By harnessing the power of the Resident Evil 7 engine and ditching the janky tank controls in favor a tight third-person perspective, Capcom has delivered a new take on Resident Evil 2 that plays better, looks better and is exponentially more horrifying than the original. While you'll still be helping Leon and Claire escape a zombie-infested Raccoon City, everything else about Resident Evil 2 feels like a brand-new game — and that's great news for fans old and new alike. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Capcom
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PCRelease Date: Jan. 25, 2019
Best Indie Game: Tunic
If Link from The Legend of Zelda turned into a fox, you'd get Tunic. But once you get past the cute protagonist, you discover a game that has surprising depth. The top-down, isometric action-adventure title offers intriguing gameplay with thoughtful strategy. But aside from the indecipherable language, the most surprising part is that something this polished is the fruit of the efforts of one person. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Microsoft
Platforms: Xbox One, PCRelease Date: TBD 2019
Best Fighting Game: Dead or Alive 6
Fighting games had a superb year at E3 2018, but none stood out quite like the grand return of the Dead or Alive series. Dead or Alive 6 revitalizes the storied fighting franchise in a big way, introducing a new super gauge system that opens up a ton of strategic possibilities for veteran players while also allowing for huge, cinematic finishing moves that all players can enjoy.
It's also one of the most gorgeous and detailed fighting games yet. In the aftermath of each match, you'll see every drip of sweat and speck of dirt that's hit your fighter's body. And, by the looks of things so far, Dead or Alive 6 seems to have toned down the series' infamous knack for cheap titillation in favor of a more mature visual style. In every way possible, Dead or Alive has truly grown up. — Mike Andronico
Credit: KOEI Tecmo
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PCRelease Date: TBD 2019
Best Multiplayer Game: Skull & Bones
Multiplayer games where you shoot at each other with machine guns are a dime a dozen; multiplayer games where you take to the high seas in pirate ships are considerably rarer. Ubisoft's multiplayer pirate adventure, Skull & Bones, puts players in the shoes of 18th-century pirate captains in the South Pacific. Simply defeating enemy ships isn't enough; they'll also have to hunt down buried treasure, lure famous pirates out of hiding and even face off against deadly imperialist nations. Skull & Bones is difficult, but it's also inviting, thanks to its simple team-up mechanics and refined naval combat, which should be immediately familiar to fans of Assassin's Creed IV. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PCRelease Date: TBD 2019
Best VR Game: Tetris Effect
Ever play Tetris so much that you see it in your dreams? That's called the Tetris Effect. Enhance Games is hoping to replicate that effect for players in VR. Offering several helpful new moves and challenging new modes of play, it's Tetris for the 21st century. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Enhance Games
Platforms: PS4, PSVRRelease Date: Fall 2018
Biggest Improvement: The Division 2
Come March 15, 2019, I'm going to be dedicating at least four months of my life to Tom Clancy's The Division 2. The post-viral apocalyptic title still delivers tight, fun combat –– only this time, the ultra-realistic backdrop is Washington, D.C. But Ubisoft has listened to its fans and added a comprehensive end-game that the developer says will deliver satisfying twists and turns. After players reach level 30, they can access specializations, which will open up new weapons and abilities. And, best of all, eight-person raids are coming. My body and my guns will be ready next year. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Ubisoft
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PCRelease Date: Mar. 15, 2019
Best Peripheral: Victrix Pro FS
It takes a lot for a new fight stick to truly wow me, but the Victrix Pro FS stick feels like something out of my wildest dreams. This stick features a stunning all-aluminum chassis, authentic Sanwa buttons and, most importantly, an ingeniously curved design that finally gives fighting-game players a comfortable way to rest their wrists.
But that's just the start. This high-end fighting-game accessory also packs customizable RGB lighting, three fully programmable buttons, convenient carry handles, and an easy-open design that makes it a snap to swap out buttons and sticks. It won't be cheap when it launches later this year, but the Victrix Pro FS is shaping up to be the fight stick to get for people who take their Street Fighter seriously. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Platforms: PS4, PCRelease Date: Late 2018
Best Enabling Tech: Xbox Adaptive Controller
Most people take controllers for granted. They're simple peripherals that allow us to interact with games in a straightforward manner. However, for people with disabilities, controllers can be daunting devices, with too many buttons and not nearly enough room to manipulate them all. The Xbox Adaptive Controller features a variety of interface options, ranging from giant buttons to supersensitive control pads, all of which can assist gamers whose hands and fingers need a little extra help. If gaming really is a hobby for everyone — and it should be — the Xbox Adaptive Controller gives almost everyone a fair shot at having both single-player and competitive fun. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Microsoft
Platforms: Xbox One, PCRelease Date: Sept. 2018
Best Hardware: Origin PC NT-15Q
Origin PC is known for two things: enthusiast-level systems and a near-ridiculous number of customization options. But the company is hoping to be known for something totally different. In a few weeks, Origin will launch its first workstation, the NT15Q, which comes with Nvidia Quadro graphics. The laptop is launching with last-gen Kaby Lake processors but will be updating to current-gen Coffee Lake in a few months. Overall, it's a great step in the effort to attract consumers beyond typical gaming. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Release Date: 2018
Best Innovation: Logitech GX Blue Switch
Until now, gamers who wanted responsive, tactile mechanical key switches that also sounded like an old-fashioned typewriter have had only one choice: Cherry MX Blues, which are loud and satisfying but also rather expensive. Enter the Logitech GX Blue switch: a clicky, springy, responsive mechanical switch that's available in a keyboard that costs less than $100 (the Logitech G512). The GX Blue switch makes an audible, pleasant click, but also springs back almost instantly after you press it, and it feels comfortable to hold down or press repeatedly. Good for both typing and heated gaming matches, the GX Blue is one of the better switches we've tried lately. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Release Date: June 2018
Best Surprise: Microsoft's news conference
In past years, Microsoft's news conference has privileged multiplayer shooters above all things. This absolutely wasn't the case in 2018. This year, Xbox's E3 showcase featured thoughtful adventure games, anime fighting games, character-driven role-playing games, tactical strategy games and a whole bunch of other often-neglected genres. We didn't necessarily expect Microsoft to be one of the most forward-thinking and inclusive companies at E3, but we're incredibly pleased that the company's press event was one of the most welcoming and diverse displays in years. Microsoft also used its conference to double-down on first party by announcing a slew of new studios, giving us every reason to believe it's going to start the next console generation with a huge bang. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty