Best E3 2018 Trailers: Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Last of Us 2 and More

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey takes the popular franchise to ancient Greece, and it looks even more beautiful than ever before. The trailer shows off hand-to-hand combat, alongside water-logged battles of boats crashing into each other. Most of the footage appears to be from cinematic scenes, though one shot of underwater swimming suggested that this title's gameplay will be just as awe-inspiring.

Expected: October 5 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

AC:O