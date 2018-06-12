Best E3 2018 Trailers: Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Last of Us 2 and More
Get ready folks, the doors of the E3 2018 gaming convention are about to open, and unleash a mighty tide of video game trailers. If you're not going — good luck to those who aim to survive the crowded show floor— we're collecting all the best video game trailers, so you don't miss out. You know, the ones that have you looking for a pre-order button. We'll keep this updated throughout the show, so come back for the latest and greatest.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Every. Single. Smash Bros. Character: that's the promise of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the latest incarnation of the fighting game franchise, that's coming to the Switch. Also, Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid are showing up, and the Great Plateau Tower from Breath of the Wild is a new stage. Also, hardcore players will be happy to hear that every environment in the game now has a Battlefield counterpart. Don't expect to have all of those characters at the start of the game, though, as you'll need to smash the competition to unlock some (though Masahiro Sakurai, the game's director, says that process won't take long).
Expected: December 7 on the Switch.
Starfield
Perhaps the biggest surprise of E3 so far has been Bethesda finally announcing Starfield, a brand new sci-fi role-playing franchise that's been rumored to be in the works for years. No details or gameplay yet, but expect the same massive scope of a Fallout or Elder Scrolls game -- just in space.
Expected: TBD
The Last of Us Part II
At E3, Sony may have pulled off a miracle with the trailer for The Last of Us Part II (also called The Last of Us 2) jumping over already-high expectations. Not only is Ellie all grown up, but the photo-realism of our protagonist — both in cutscenes and gameplay — was jaw-droppingly clear. It seems that Ellie and Joel have found some sort of community to live in, but they still need to go out on patrols to keep things safe. Enemy AI shown off in the trailer appeared to be pretty clever, with foes communicating to better hunt our hero down in a room.
Expected: TBA on PS4.
Spider-Man
Until now, the Spider-Man PS4 game coming this fall was depending on the good will generated by Spider-Man: Homecoming. But now, that we've we've seen our favorite neighborhood webslinger fight familiar old foes — including Electro, Rhino and Scorpio— we're on board. The fighting action shown off in this trailer, where Spidey looks to stop a jailbreak at the RAFT prison facility, features Parker using his surroundings as weapons, shooting webs to pick up giant objects and slamming them onto his opponents.
Expected: September 7 on PS4.
Ghost of Tsushima
Tired of all the sequels? Ghost of Tsushima is a new IP, set in Feudal Japan that features amazingly gorgeous scenery and gruesome battles. It's a PS4 exclusive, and coming from Sucker Punch, the developer behind Infamous. In this gameplay trailer, we see a mix of stealthy sneaking and almost chess-like swordplay.
Expected: TBA on the PS4.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey takes the popular franchise to ancient Greece, and it looks even more beautiful than ever before. The trailer shows off hand-to-hand combat, alongside water-logged battles of boats crashing into each other. Most of the footage appears to be from cinematic scenes, though one shot of underwater swimming suggested that this title's gameplay will be just as awe-inspiring.
Expected: October 5 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
Beyond Good & Evil 2
On the rings of a planet, between a series of mountain ranges, we see a vessel where little seems to be going well. Yes, the porcine chef is in a good mood, but the weary medic tells him over the intercom that most of the crew is sick from the chef's space chili. It all seems reminiscent of the best space opera movies, until a giant gust of winter heads their way and you start thinking of Game of Thrones, but on a bigger scale. In the coolest moment, a pilot exits her plane, an armor generates over her skin, and she jumps towards the rest of the crew, whose ship has been boarded by a blade-wielding woman name Jade, the protagonist of the original Beyond Good & Evil game.
Expected: TBA.
Sea of Solitude
If your most unbridled emotions have ever made you feel like a monster, EA has a game for you. It's called Sea of Solitude, and it focuses on Kay, a young woman whose loneliness actually transformers her into a red-eyed furry monster. She then finds herself drifting on a boat to a mysterious, partially-submerged city, filled with similarly disfigured people. Throughout the game, you'll be looking to discover how the transformation happened, and, presumably, how to undo it. Which platform it winds up on, though, is unknown at this time.
Expected: Early 2019.
Resident Evil 2 Remake
This reveal of the Resident Evil 2 remake for modern consoles doesn't show any gameplay, but we're still excited to see Raccoon City come to life in 3D. That's right, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield are back, and rendered in modern photo-realistic graphics. Also, you can operate them with an over-the-shoulder, third-person mode, so you can see your own character.
Expected: January 25, 2019 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Fallout 76
After providing a quick pre-E3 tease, Bethesda finally gave us some proper gameplay for Fallout 76. Set in West Virginia before every other Fallout game, Fallout 76 looks a lot like Fallout 4, except this time it's fully online (and about four times the size). That means you can team up with friends to survive the wasteland -- and choose whether to make friend or foe of the strangers you bump into in the game world.
Expected: Nov. 14, 2018
Halo: Infinite
Master Chief is officially back in Halo: Infinite. The game's debut trailer gives us a peek at a gorgeous, vibrant new world teeming with wildlife and monsters, before quickly cutting away to Microsoft's Mjolnir-equipped mascot. We don't know much about Infinite yet, except that it will continue Master Chief's story from Halo 5 and will be powered by Microsoft's new Slipspace engine. Oh, and it's coming to both Xbox One and PC.
Expected: TBD
Death Stranding
A tiny baby in a synthetic womb, actress Lea Seydoux eating maggots and a rainy jungle: Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding has it all. The major details of this PS4 exclusive, though, are still mostly unknown. Yes, Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) is in the game as Sam Bridges, as is Mads Mikkelson (Hannibal). The good news, though, is that this clip features actual gameplay footage, which suggests this game may be real, and not just the most surreal series of CGI clips. In the clip, you see Bridges climbing through a mountainous environment, trying to do something. With what we know, it looks like his work involves saving people who've been taken over by a mysterious force.
Expected: TBA on PS4.
DOOM Eternal
Bethesda's announced Doom Eternal, the sequel to its 2016 reboot of the first-person run-and-gun alien-slaying franchise. This trailer places The Doom Slayer back in the thick of it, on an Earth filled with devils and worms and destruction. Gameplay footage is coming on August 10, when Bethesda elaborates at QuakeCon.
Expected: TBA on PS4, Xbox one and PC.
Unravel Two
The adorable yarn-based Yarny creatures, which we first met in 2016's Unravel, are back. If you're confused, just watch this trailer immediately, so the beautiful forest levels and surprisingly emotional characters can hypnotize you into a trance. In Unravel 2 — available now on PS4, Xbox one and PC — you (and a friend) can maneuver these teeny-tiny characters around gorgeous (and dangerous) environments.
Available now on PS4, Xbox one and PC.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
All franchises eventually meet the 80's, or at least that's the feeling you might get while watching this teaser trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. A co-operative play game, it stars Jess and Soph, the twin daughters of B.J. Blazkowicz, the protagonist of Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The pair appear to be in Paris to fight — you guessed it — Nazi scum.
Expected: 2019 on PS4, Xbox one and PC.
Anthem
Bioware's latest massive title looks a lot like Destiny meets Halo, which are already pretty similar. But for as beautiful and as lush as this cinematic trailer is, we still want to know how it plays, and more about its story. Sure, the Javelin exosuits remind me of my favorite robotic armor from throughout pop culture, but what about the people inside?
Expected: February 22 on PC, Xbox One and PS4.
Battlefield V
In our first peek at Battlefield V's multiplayer mode, EA showed off a wildly complex dogfight, both from the ground and in the air. While the game looks beautiful, we're most happy that EA has promised "no paid expansions," as it learns from its Star Wars: Battlefront controversy. Oh, but most importantly: there's going to be a Battle Royale mode, because (seemingly by some unwritten law) every game must have one now.
Expected: October 19 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
Kingdom Hearts III
While we knew Frozen content was coming to the third installment of Kingdom Hearts, this trailer is more important because we've gotten a new release date. So, if the visuals of Sora, Donald Duck and Goofy freezing and fighting baddies, in Elsa's land of snow, intrigue you, we can now tell you to mark your calendars for Jan. 29, 2019. Yes, this game missed its original window and you have it at the start of your winter vacations, but Wreck-It Ralph is in there, which is a great addition.
Expected: January 29, 2019 on PS4, Xbox one and PC
The Elder Scrolls 6
Bethesda revealed it's working on the successor to the wildly popular The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but they're keeping mum about the specifics. Its trailer provides a sprawling landscape shot and the title The Elder Scrolls 6. That's right, nothing about plot, gameplay, platforms nor release date. If Skyrim holds any precedent, though, Elder Scrolls 6 will be available on every platform that can support it (possibly including the Switch) and see multiple releases.
Expected: TBA.
Forza Horizon 4
The latest Forza Horizon game looks like a love-letter to Britain and its rich history of motorsport. Also, you can race in whichever conditions you prefer, as the game features all four seasons (yes, England has more than just cloudy days). Also, you'll get to drive through Scotland, and purchase housing. Why you'd want to own property in a racing game, is something we hope to learn about soon.
Expected: October 2 on PC and Xbox One.
Cyberpunk 2077
A long-awaited RPG, from the makers of the addictive and acclaimed The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest surprises of E3 2018 so far. You play as V, a hired gun starting out in the complicated world of assassins. No release date is available at this stage, but we've learned some interesting tidbits from easter eggs in the trailer. Future DLC will be free, there won't be any microtransactions and the game won't be DRM protection.
Expected: TBA.
Devil May Cry 5
Nero — the protagonist of DMC4 — is back, but looking worse for wear. Not only has he lost an arm, but he's also lost most of his power, because protagonists never start out in a new game with all of their tricks. To get answers — and replenish his abilities — he's hunting through Red Grave City, aided by a new sidekick named Nico, who's made him a new metal arm that's sure to come in handy. If that doesn't have you looking for a pre-order button, how does the phrase "grappling hook fist" tickle your fancy?
Expected: Spring 2019 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
Just Cause 4
You would not be blamed for confusing this Just Cause 4 trailer as marketing material for its predecessor. You're back in action as Rico Rodriguez, and those signature explosions have returned to set your screen aglow. And, as always, you'll be able to travel across the game — which takes place in a fictional South American country known as Solis — in a variety of vehicles, including parachutes, tanks, jets and cars. Even the wingsuit is back from Just Cause 3. One big change for this version, though, is that weather seems to play a much larger role, as Rico's seen flying through a gigantic cyclone. So, that should be fun.
Expected: December 4 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
Gears 5
Much like The Fast and The Furious franchise, Gears of War's fifth installment whittles its title down to the most essential words. The trailer starts off with Kait Diaz, who you play as, recalling her nightmares of alien beasts and tentacles engulfing her compatriots. At one point, Kait turns a gun on Delmont "Del" Walker, and asks for the truth. An adjacent scene reveals the icon on her necklace to be the sigil of the Locust, and giving her team reason to be wary of her trustworthiness.
Expected: 2019 on PC and Xbox One.
Gears POP!
Speaking of Gears of War… the grizzly alien-killing series is getting a cuter look next year. This brief trailer reveals Gears POP!, which will feature familiar faces … in the form of their vinyl Funko POP! figurines. Also, this chapter will be on mobile devices, landing first on iOS and Android.
Expected: 2019 on Android and iOS devices.
Cuphead DLC
Still hungry, Cuphead fans? At E3, Studio MDHR announced "The Delicious Last Course." And now only is its titular hero back with his pal Mugman, but this chapter introduces Ms. Chalice, a new playable character. The trailer also promises new weapons, bosses, charms, and a new Isle world.
Expected: 2019 on Xbox and Windows PCs.
Team Sonic Racing
Even if you've never played a Sonic Racing game before, or wonder why the super-fast hedgehog needs a car to race, this E3 trailer will turn your head. Not only does this clip show Sonic, Tails and the rest of the crew speeding across lush environments — those clouds look so fluffy — but we get a taste of the new theme song by Crush 40. Yes, the Japanese-American rock band known for making music for the Sonic the Hedgehog games, is back.
Expected: Winter 2018 on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.
Days Gone
It's unclear what kind of viral outbreak led to the brutal America seen in Days Gone, but wow this action survival game looks unsettling. In the trailer, we see the bloody and menacing RIP gang torture a biker with a blowtorch, until he's saved by a baseball bat wielding friend, Deacon St. John. As St. John, you'll look to free prisoners from the RIP gang's camp while surviving attacks from infected humans (called Freakers) and animals looking to bite anything that gets near them.
Expected: February 22, 2019 on PS4.
Hitman 2
Agent 47 is back, and he's hitting ... the race track? Well, That's where this trailer for Hitman 2 begins, as everyone's favorite modern-day assassin returns to blow a up a target. The trailer doesn't show any gameplay, but it appears that the bald hitman will do everything to eliminate his target, including toying with a vehicle's suspension, setting explosives and — of course — using a sniper rifle from a safe distance. The game will focusing on revealing the background of franchise villain Shadow Client, and Agent 47 will travel across six "exotic locations" to cross off the entries on his hit list.
Expected: November 13 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Rage 2
Even if you're unfamiliar with the original game, Rage 2, coming in 2019, looks absolutely wild. The title places players in the role of Walker, the last Ranger roaming the wasteland, which seems to be varied, with previewed lands including dessert and jungle terrain. Baddies range from devious mohawked punks to bald dudes with glowing eyes covered in sharp, metallic accoutrements. And while you'll have vehicles to navigate the terrain, we don't know how you'll manage to overthrow the giant armored trolls. Oh, and this game — which looks like Max Mad Fury Road — also has giant mechs in it.
Expected: TBA at E3.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season
Telltale Games' The Walking Dead series has reached its series finale, and it seems like Clementine (who's all grown up now) will face her biggest challenges yet. The story looks to revolve around a school, which might serve as a stable place for Clem and the orphaned AJ, who is under her protection. The graphics look better than ever, with light bouncing off the river under Clem and AJ, who sit on a bridge talking about life during better times.
Expected: August 14 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, with Nintendo Switch later this year.
Twin Mirror
Sam is 33, dealing with a bad breakup and going to his hometown for a funeral, and if that's not bad enough, he wakes up one morning ton find his shirt covered in blood. That's the story of Twin Mirror, a creepy-looking crime mystery game from Dontnod Entertainment, the developer of Life is Strange. His investigation leads to a world of floating rocks and doors that appear out of thin air.
Expected: 2019 on PS4, PC and Xbox One.
Dead or Alive 6
Brutal kicks, punches, sword slashes and energy blasts fill this reveal trailer for the latest edition of the Dead or Alive series. Since it's been nearly 7 years since the last major, numbered edition, Dead or Alive 6 features a new game engine, and looks to sway fighting game enthusiasts with much-improved graphics so that character's expressions seem more emotive. New gameplay features (Fatal Rush and Break Gauge) present simple means of pulling off thrilling maneuvers, so this title should appeal to seasoned vets and intrigued newbies.
Expected: Early 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, PC.
Tetris Effect
Tetris Effect — also known as Tetris Syndrome — causes persons so-devoted to Tetris that its design of falling blocks and lines begins to invade their mind, from their liminal thoughts all the way to their dreams. Tetris Effect is also the name of a wild new version of the classic puzzle game, made in collaboration with the team that brought us the hectic Rez. How different is this chapter? Well, this trailer suggests it's still rooted in traditional Tetris, but this time your puzzle screen is the epicenter of a three-dimensional world with music, backgrounds and special effects that change based around your gameplay. For a truly trippy experience, Tetris Effect will also work on PlayStation VR.
Expected: Fall 2018 on PS4 and PSVR.
Tetris Effect