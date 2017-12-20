15 Essential iPhone X Tips
Get to Know the iPhone X
From the Super Retina OLED screen and Face ID to Animoji and the utter lack of a Home button, there's a lot that's new in the iPhone X. But all that newness also brings a new way to use the iPhone, and some of the biggest changes will take some getting used to. (Hint: there's a lot more swiping and less pressing.) In fact, some of these changes are guaranteed to throw you for a loop until you get accustomed to using Apple's new flagship.
Here's how to get around the new iPhone X, so you can minimize the learning curve. We'll also show you some ways to customize the experience, including Liquid Wallpapers and a way to get back the home button. Want more tips? Check out our complete iPhone X User Guide.
Show battery percentage
By default, the iPhone X doesn't show how much battery life you have left as a percentage. Instead, you just see the icon and how full (or not) it is. If you don't want to guess how much juice you have, just swipe down from the top right of the screen to reveal the Control Center. The percentage appears only when you swipe down, and it disappears when you swipe back up.
Switching between apps
Because there's no home button on the iPhone X, you can no longer open the App Switcher by double-pressing that button. Instead, you need to swipe up from the bottom of the screen, and then hold your finger on the display briefly to show your open apps. You can then swipe through apps just as you normally would.
Force-quitting apps
No, you can't just swipe up on an app while you're in the App Switcher menu to quit an app. Apple purposely did this so that you wouldn't accidentally close an app, because getting to this menu already involves swiping up from the bottom of the screen.
On the iPhone X, you just press and hold the screen briefly, and then you'll see a minus icon appear on each app. From there, you can either tap on that minus symbol to force-quit the app or swipe up on it like you're used to.
Unlock your phone faster with Face ID
With Touch ID now going the way of the dodo, Face ID is the quickest way to unlock your phone securely. Although we've found Face ID to be a bit slower than Touch ID, you don't have to wait around for the iPhone X to show you that the screen has unlocked. Just start swiping up on the screen even before you see the visual confirmation, and you'll get to the home screen faster. We also suggest making sure that the Raise to Wake setting is enabled in Settings. (You'll find it in Display & Brightness.)
If you prefer to wake the phone yourself, we suggest tapping on the display rather than clicking on the iPhone X's side button; it will make unlocking the phone with Face ID feel more seamless.
MORE: How to Use Face ID
Take screenshots
You're accustomed to pressing the home button in combination with the iPhone's side/power button to take screenshots, but now that the home button is gone, it's actually just as easy: You just press and hold the side button while you press the volume-up key.
Activate Siri
Well, the easiest way to summon Apple's assistant is to utter, "Hey, Siri," but if you'd rather not sound ridiculous in public, you can now just press and hold the side button to access that feature.
Show Control Center
You'll have to break your habit of swiping up from the bottom of the screen to turn on the flashlight, turn on Wi-Fi, brighten the screen and tweak other settings. You need to swipe down from the top right of the display, whether you're in portrait or landscape mode.
Turn off and force restart
Now that the iPhone X uses the side button to launch Siri, you can't press and hold that button to turn off the phone. The new way is to press and hold the side button and either the top or bottom volume buttons.
To force restart, you need to press and hold the side button plus the top and bottom volume buttons at the same time.
Using Apple Pay
If you want to use Apple Pay from your iPhone X, it's very easy: Just double-press the side key to activate the feature. From there, you'll authenticate that payment by using Face ID.
Use Animoji
Thanks to the TrueDepth camera on the front, the iPhone X lets you take on the personality of one of several animated characters, like an alien, a unicorn and even poo. The camera can capture more than 50 facial movements in short, 10-second videos you can easily share.
To get started, fire up the Messages app and press the Animoji button, which is the second one in from the left. Then, you can swipe up and down to select your character. From there, hit the red circle button to start recording your voice and movements. To share your Animoji, hit the blue up-arrow icon.
Take portraits with the front camera
One of the biggest new features with the iPhone X is that the TrueDepth camera takes Portrait Mode photos, which blur out the background with a bokeh effect to make your selfie pop. And it's a cinch to get started: Just swipe to the left from Photo to Portrait, and frame your shot.
Once you've snapped your selfie, tap on the Portrait Lighting effect menu, and swipe to the left to choose from multiple effects, including Studio Light and Contour.
MORE: How to Use Portrait Mode on the iPhone X's Front Camera
Move apps around
If you want to organize your Home Screens on the iPhone X and move apps from one screen to the next, you get started in the same way. Just long press (lightly) on an icon, then slide your finger to where you want to place the app. When you want to finish, you can't press the Home Button like you used to to finalize; now you press the Done button in the upper right hand corner.
Turn on Reachability
The iPhone X isn't as big as the iPhone 7 Plus, but if you have small hands, Reachability is still hidden in settings. First, go to Settings > General > Accessibility to turn the feature on. Since the iPhone doesn't have a home button, you can lower the screen by opening an app and swiping down in the gesture area on the bottom of the screen.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Bring back the Home button
Once you get the hand of using the swipe gestures on the iPhone X, you probably won't miss the home button, but it's still nice to know that you can bring back a virtual button. Just go under Settings and type "AssistiveTouch" in the search field, then tap AssistiveTouch, which is under General/Accessibility.
On the Accessibility screen turn AssistiveTouch on, and you'll see a virtual home button appear on the screen. You can drag this button around, and if you tap it, you'll be brought back to the Home screen. You can assign shortcuts to the double tap, as well as make other customizations from this menu.
Set Liquid Wallpapers
The iPhone X makes it easy for you to show off its edge-to-edge OLED display with Liquid Wallpapers. They're not only colorful, they animate when you long press on the screen.
To activate these wallpapers, go to the Wallpaper option under the Settings menu and select Choose a New Wallpaper. On the next screen select Live, and there will be nine options from which to choose. Pick the one that looks most attractive to you and then hit Set. From there you'll be asked if you want to set this Liquid Wallpaper on the lock screen, home screen or both. That's it!