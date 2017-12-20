15 Essential iPhone X Tips

Get to Know the iPhone X

From the Super Retina OLED screen and Face ID to Animoji and the utter lack of a Home button, there's a lot that's new in the iPhone X. But all that newness also brings a new way to use the iPhone, and some of the biggest changes will take some getting used to. (Hint: there's a lot more swiping and less pressing.) In fact, some of these changes are guaranteed to throw you for a loop until you get accustomed to using Apple's new flagship.

Here's how to get around the new iPhone X, so you can minimize the learning curve. We'll also show you some ways to customize the experience, including Liquid Wallpapers and a way to get back the home button. Want more tips? Check out our complete iPhone X User Guide.