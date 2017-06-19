Best Gaming Gear of E3 2017

Kopin Elf VR

Virtual-reality headsets vary in quality, but one thing they have in common is that they're all huge. The Kopin Elf VR headset aims to change that with a design that looks more like a large pair of sunglasses than a futuristic helmet. Kopin's designers believe that the Elf's smaller size will reduce nausea and make the VR experience more immersive. The resolution — 2048 x 2048 in each eye — is about three times as high as the resolutions on the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive. If gamers want VR to be comfortable for long stretches, smaller systems such as the Elf VR are a step in the right direction.

Credit: Kopin