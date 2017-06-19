Best Gaming Gear of E3 2017
E3 may be all about the latest and greatest games, but you can't play those games without the right hardware. From powerful PCs and consoles to stylish headsets and innovative new controllers, E3 gave fans a taste of the useful new systems and peripherals they can expect in the coming year. If you're in the market for something to enhance your gaming experience, keep an eye on these gadgets — and have your wallet handy.
Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition
Between high resolutions, detailed textures, powerful particle effects and demanding gameplay systems, you need a pretty impressive rig to get the most out of modern PC games. Enter the Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition. Featuring AMD's powerful new Ryzen CPU and two or three Nvidia or AMD GPUs, not much can faze the Area-51 Threadripper. And it doesn't hurt that it looks like a hexagonal starship engine rather than a standard boxy PC.
Razer Thresher Headset
Razer is no stranger to gaming headsets, but the Thresher represents the company's first attempt to make a headset that's truly premium. This powerhouse can connect to sources up to 40 feet away and deliver Dolby 7.1 surround sound on 50-millimeter drivers. There will even be two separate models (both $250): one to leverage PS4 features, and another that takes full advantage of the Xbox One. (Razer's PC-gaming faithful need not worry; both models work fine with computers, too.) They're even comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.Credit: Razer
Hyperkin Xbox Duke Controller
The gigantic "Duke" controller for the original Xbox was polarizing to say the least, but for a small-but-vocal contingent of players, it was perfect. Hyperkin is bringing back the very first Xbox controller for the Xbox One, complete with its unusual button setup and huge Xbox logo dead center. The twist: This time, the logo will be displayed on an attractive LED screen. If nothing else, the reborn Xbox Duke Controller will be a great companion for the original Xbox games coming to Xbox One soon.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700
Traditionally, connecting wireless headsets to the Xbox One has been something of a struggle, but the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 aims to fix that. This headset will connect to the Xbox One just as easily as a wireless controller — no adapters or cables necessary. In addition to simple connections, the Stealth 700 will offer high-quality audio, a clear mic, Bluetooth features and multiple sound profiles, making it a solid choice for either single-player adventures or multiplayer competitions.Credit: Tom's Guide
Nyko Portable Docking Kit for Switch
The Nintendo Switch's default dock is fine for playing the console at home, but that dock is expensive, as well as difficult to transport. Enter the Nyko Portable Docking Kit, which, at $45, costs half as much as Nintendo's version. Nyko's dock is also small enough to be stashed in a backpack, to bring it to a bedroom, a friend's house, a hotel or anywhere else that might have a TV. Like the official dock, Nyko's device will charge the Switch, leaving you ready to take it out again at a moment's notice.
Credit: Tom's GuideMORE: Best Nintendo Switch Accessories
LucidSound LS15
Though E3 2017 was full of headsets, the LucidSound LS15 was the only one we saw that really broke the mold. Rather than a standard pair of headphones with a boom mic, the LS15 is a set of personal speakers you can wear like a necklace, complete with a mic and a game/audio chat mixer. If you want more privacy, you can also attach a pair of optional earbuds. Better still: The LS15 can connect to the Xbox One without any adapters or cables, making it an ideal solution for people who need clutter-free gaming spaces.
Moto Gamepad
Motorola's line of Moto Mods remains a unique concept: connecting add-ons to your phone to transform it into, for example, a jukebox or a camera. The Moto Gamepad aims to turn Motorola phones into full-fledged handheld gaming systems. The Gamepad attaches to any Moto Z device, adding two analog sticks, a D-pad, two shoulder buttons and a half dozen face buttons, in addition to a battery pack for extended play sessions. If mobile games are your thing and Motorola is your phone-maker of choice, the Gamepad's utility is self-explanatory.
Xbox One X
Microsoft's much-anticipated Project Scorpio has an official name: the Xbox One X. This powerhouse of a console offers 4K resolution, plays at 60 frames per second, and features High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos technology. Everything about the Xbox One X feels premium, from its excellent game performance to its support for 4K Blu-ray discs. Whether it's displaying brand-new games at Ultra HD resolutions or upscaling 1080p titles, the Xbox One X aims to bring a visual quality usually reserved for gaming PCs to the console market.Credit: Tom's Guide
Astro A10
Astro headsets have a reputation for being premium, both in terms of performance and price. But what if it were possible to get an Astro peripheral without breaking the bank? Enter the Astro A10 — a no-frills headset for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One that still delivers Astro's top-notch sound quality. For $60, you can get a wired headset with a crisp boom mic, balanced sound quality and a build that's so sturdy, you can throw it against a wall with no ill effect. (Really. I chucked it against a metal wall, and it bounced back unscathed each time.)
Kopin Elf VR
Virtual-reality headsets vary in quality, but one thing they have in common is that they're all huge. The Kopin Elf VR headset aims to change that with a design that looks more like a large pair of sunglasses than a futuristic helmet. Kopin's designers believe that the Elf's smaller size will reduce nausea and make the VR experience more immersive. The resolution — 2048 x 2048 in each eye — is about three times as high as the resolutions on the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive. If gamers want VR to be comfortable for long stretches, smaller systems such as the Elf VR are a step in the right direction.
Porsche 911 GT2RS
A race car might be stretching the definition of "gaming gear," but the Porsche 911 GT2RS is unquestionably a new piece of hardware that debuted at E3. Microsoft revealed this silver beauty alongside Forza Motorsport 7, a racing game that will take full advantage of the Xbox One X's powerful hardware. If you're curious: The Porsche 911 GT2RS boasts 700 horsepower, a top speed of more than 200 mph and a 0-to-125 mph acceleration in less than 9 seconds. There's no price yet, but similar models range from $90,000 to $210,000; in contrast, an Xbox One X plus a copy of Forza will set you back about $560. By comparison, it's a bargain!
