From Madden to Metroid: The 8 Best Surprises of E3

Introduction

E3 is always packed with huge game announcements, but this year's event was especially big on titles that took us completely by surprise. The Madden NFL series got a compelling story mode, the cult Monster Hunter franchise finally came to consoles and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle delivered the tactical Mario game we didn't know we wanted.

We're also still pinching ourselves about the announcements of Metroid Prime 4 and Beyond Good and Evil 2. From long-awaited sequels to exciting new franchises, here are the best surprises of E3 2017.

