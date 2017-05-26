The 10 Best Features of the HTC U11

HTC Touch Sense

We're still not sure how useful a squeezable phone will be, but it's still nice to see a company try to think up new ways to control a phone. HTC’s Touch Sense is more than just a couple of pressure sensors. It offers contextual awareness, so you can do things like open the camera app with one squeeze, and then snap a picture with a second squeeze. And if you don't want your camera to open when you squeeze the phone, you can change it to launch any other app on your device.

You can tell Touch Sense is working by the little blue bubbles that extend inwards from the sides of the screen when you squeeze it.