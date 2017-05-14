Best Water-Resistant and Waterproof Fitness Trackers
Whether you want a fitness tracker that you can wear in the shower or a device that you can take on a swim, you have many options. The best fitness trackers can even keep count of your laps in a pool and estimate how many calories you've burned while swimming. Here are some of the best waterproof fitness-tracker options, varying from simple and affordable devices to more souped-up, high-end trackers with a ton of other features. Sorry, Fitbit Charge 2 owners: Your device is merely splashproof.
Fitbit Flex 2
Water Resistance: 164 feet
The Fitbit Flex 2 is a lightweight and unassuming device that automatically recognizes swimming and counts your laps in a pool. It can also track running, outdoor biking, aerobic and elliptical workouts, and your sleep quality. Plus, color-coded LEDs give you smartphone notifications. There is also a wide range of wristbands and bangles for the Flex 2, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.
Apple Watch Series 2
Water Resistance: 164 feet
iPhone owners can track their swims with the Apple Watch Series 2. You'll specify your pool length and swim goal. After your workout, you'll be able to see how long you've been swimming, how many laps you've taken and how far you've traveled. When you're done with your swim, any water that may have entered the device can be ejected when you turn the watch's digital crown.
Withings Steel HR
Water Resistance: 164 feet
The Withings Steel HR has an attractive analog-watch design, but under this device's handsome case lies tech that can automatically detect swimming activity in pools longer than 25 meters. You'll be able to see stats like your heart rate and calories burned in a tiny, round display. Withings says the watch's algorithm works best with the breaststroke and crawl. The Steel HR will also deliver smartphone notifications, and lasts nearly a month on a charge.
Garmin vívosmart HR
Water Resistance: 164 feet
The Garmin vívosmart HR is a step tracker with a heart rate monitor that measures the intensity of your workouts and how well you sleep. You can receive call, text and social media notifications on the device as well. In our testing, this wearable recorded runs very accurately. When you're at rest at night, it won't bug you with smartphone notifications.
Misfit Shine 2/Misfit Speedo Shine 2
Water Resistance: 164 feet
The Misfit Shine 2 can track laps and swim distance regardless of your preferred stroke type. Multicolored LEDs can show you your workout progress and the time. Plus, when you specify a workout goal, the device will vibrate when you reach that milestone. You can get smartphone notifications on the Shine 2 and use it to control smart home devices. The Misfit Speedo Shine, designed specifically for swimmers, works with algorithms developed with Speedo and can show a lap countdown, indicating how much further you'll need to swim to meet your goal.
Huawei Fit
Water Resistance: 164 feet
Unlike most smartwatches, the Huawei Fit is slim and light enough even for more slender wrists. It tracks steps, calories, sleep and heart rate (no GPS, though), and unlike many fitness trackers in its price range, the Fit can show you a chart of your heart rate right on its face. You can also get call, text Gmail and Facebook notifications on the watch.
Misfit Phase
Water Resistance: 164 feet
The Misfit Phase looks like an analog watch but can log your swims and tell you how long you'll have to stay in the pool in order to meet your fitness goal, which is measured in points per day. As the Phase doesn't have a screen to show your fitness stats or other information, you have to rely on vibrations and color-coded indicators on the watch face for notifications. However, you can press the Phase's button to control smart home devices and music playback.
Polar M430
Water Resistance: 98 feet
Polar's newest GPS watch has a built-in optical heart-rate monitor and will also track your sleep. However, when used during swimming, it will only track your heart rate and time in the water (Polar's M600, which is also water-resistant, will track style, distance, pace, strokes and rest times). Smart coaching features include a fitness test, running programs and recovery status.
Misfit Ray
Water Resistance: 164 feet
You might actually find the Misfit Ray more attractive than the similarly slim Fitbit Flex 2. With so much style, you may have to sacrifice a little substance if you're a swimmer. To designate workouts that were swims, you'll have to go into the Misfit app. And you'll get information like smartphone notifications only when the device vibrates, as it doesn't have LED indicators. Like with the Misfit Shine 2, however, you can control your smart home devices by tapping the tracker.
Garmin vivoactive HR
Water Resistance: 164 feet
When you enter the length of your pool into the device, the Garmin vivoactive HR can track your laps and the time elapsed. It's also equipped with an optical heart-rate monitor to gauge your workout intensity as well as GPS to track your runs. The vivoactive HR can run third-party apps, too, including a bread-crumb app to use if you get lost and need to find your way back to your starting point.
TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music
Water Resistance:130 feet
Our favorite overall GPS watch, the TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music tracks strokes and laps in the pool. It's also equipped with an optical heart-rate monitor to gauge your workout intensity, and its large, black-and-white display is easy to read. It also has onboard storage for your music, so you can listen to your tunes with the included Bluetooth headphones during runs.
Garmin Forerunner 935
Water Resistance: 164 feet
Designed with triathletes in mind, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is a GPS watch fit for those who train in a pool or open water (it also works great on land). Its heart rate monitor can measure beats per minute as well as heart rate variability, a measure of stress on your body. The device's battery will last up to 24 hours even when the watch is in battery-draining GPS mode. You can also use the Forerunner 935 to control music playback, and Garmin's ConnectIQ interface lets you add additional watch faces and widgets.
Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR
Water Resistance: 330 feet
The feature-packed Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR is a smartwatch that can capture dozens of activities, including swimming, skiing and weight training. With GPS and heart rate monitoring, it can track the distance you've covered during runs and the intensity of your workouts. Its battery will last up to 8 hours in the device's most intense mode and 30 hours in low-power mode.
